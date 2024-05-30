South Africa's Ruling Party Loses Majority - Early Results

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 30 (KUNA) -- South Africa's ruling African National (ANC) is apparently losing the parliamentary majority it has held for 30 years, according to early election results.

With about 14 percent of votes having been sorted out, the ANC's share of votes stood at 42.6 percent, while the main opposition Alliance (DA) got 25.8 percent.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party garnered 8.5 percent of the total.

Opinion show that the ANC, which was founded by Nelson Mandela, is expected to lose the parliamentary majority has controlled since 1994, forcing it to seek an alliance with other political parties. (end)

