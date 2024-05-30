Eastern Mediterranean Countries Reiterate Pledge To Tackle Malnutrition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Member states of the World Organization (WHO) in the Eastern Mediterranean Region have reiterated their commitment to address the dual challenges of malnutrition across the region, despite setbacks caused by emergencies and economic pressures.Elham Khreisat, Secretary-General of the of Health for Administrative and Technical Affairs and a member of the Jordanian delegation at the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, delivered a speech on Thursday during the Jordan-chaired Committee B meetings.Khreisat noted importance of tackling the social health-related determinants and improving nutrition for mothers and young children, referring to ongoing efforts to implement recommendations of the 2021 Regional Committee report on Social Determinants of Health.Khreisat added that: "We are pleased to see the region well represented in the WHO's special initiative on social determinants of health, which aims to advance health equity and set to conclude its first phase this year."Additionally, she hoped that the global report on health equity's social determinants will emerge, namely the comprehensive plan for maternal, infant, and young child nutrition.