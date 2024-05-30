ASEZA Chairman Explores Investment Prospects With American Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, May 30 (Petra) - Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, discussed with a delegation of representatives from American international companies, the opportunities and economic collaboration in Aqaba.Over the past two decades, Aqaba has experienced "substantial" growth in its business landscape, bolstered by the implementation of "attractive" incentives tailored for the region.Speaking at the meeting, Hamza HajHasan, ASEZA's Commissioner of and Economy, outlined the ASEZA's incentives and investment privileges to attract investors and entrepreneurs to engage in Aqaba's burgeoning economy, as Aqaba boasts a "secure and stable" investment climate, which fosters an a "lucrative" environment to lure and localize investments.Meanwhile, the visiting delegation commended Aqaba's developmental trajectory and its "unique" investment climate, expressing "keen" interest in implementing projects and capitalizing on opportunities in Aqaba's smart city initiatives.Additionally, the delegates discussed plans for establishing academies and educational centers aimed at nurturing technical and professional skills, leadership, and innovation within the Aqaba community.