As California's Nation-Leading Number Of Fatal Car Accidents Mounts, Accident Attorney Belal Hamideh Supports Survivors

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

Belal Hamideh Represents Surviving Family Members As California Has More Fatal Vehicular Accidents Than Any Other State.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Belal Hamideh, accident attorney serving all of California, has helped auto accident from throughout the state and their family members to receive injury compensation. Unfortunately, the number of victims has risen as California has become the state with the most total fatal car accidents.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , California had 3,558 fatal crashes in the year 2020. That was higher than any other state, including New York and Texas.In terms of accidents per 100,000 drivers in the state, California drivers came in at 9.7%. While lower than many other states, this number was still too high.If a person passes away in a car accident due to another party's negligence and/or recklessness, their immediate family and others could potentially be eligible for compensation. Representing surviving family members in his capacity as a wrongful death attorney , Belal has won 99% of the time.“This is the time of year when more people are out on the road, celebrating summer. Driving safely, however, is always paramount. California roads are far too dangerous for those simply trying to get from one one to another. I am proud to have been able to support survivors in their quest to receive justice for their family members whose lives were cut short on the road. No amount of compensation could ever make up for the loss of a loved one, of a human being. Each wrongful death lawsuit represents an opportunity to build a new foundation, so as to ease a family's transition into the next stage of life. I am always proud to have assisted so many through every step of this challenging process,” said Belal Hamideh.Those who have been injured in vehicular accidents or love someone who was can contact Belal through his website or by calling for a free case evaluation.For more information about wrongful death lawsuits, filing for wrongful death in California, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh at (844) 245-2995.

