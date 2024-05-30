South Seas Announces The Opening Of Its Gourmet Marketplace - Provisions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This type of shopping experience is just one of the many ways we are proud to be back and better than ever at South Seas.” - South Seas General Manager, Shawn FarrellCAPTIVA ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- South Seas , located on Captiva Island along Florida's Gulf Coast, announces the opening of Provisions in The Shops at South Seas, a gourmet marketplace warmly welcoming all Captiva Island visitors. Provisions offers breakfast and lunch options, gourmet grocery and beverage selections, South Seas apparel, and helpful sundries for all vacation needs. The new market is a welcomed addition to the expansive amenities and outlets being unveiled as part of the resort's rebuilding process following the devastation of Hurricane Ian.



A fusion of sophistication and convenience-driven, coastal charm, Provisions presents a curated selection of signature offerings such as delicious chilaquiles and smoothie bowls along with freshly baked goods of muffins, croissants, and pastries each morning. With made-to-order sandwiches, build-your-own snack trays, and all natural, antibiotic-free, whole jerk seasoned and lemon pepper Rotisserie Chickens, the ready-to-eat and quick pick-up options also include barbeque ribs, salads, overnight oats, and poke bowls.



A selection of bespoke wine and craft beer and canned and bottled cocktails are available, along with frozen dessert options from ice cream sandwiches to fresh fruit popsicles.



Featuring a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches and salads, the marketplace also includes convenience items such as dairy, snacks and paper goods. Sharing a taste of the area, the market offers locally made and Florida inspired products, handpicked to showcase the best of the local culinary landscape. Provisions is open daily 8 am – 4 pm.



“Entertaining at South Seas has become easy with specialty items available thanks to Provisions. Once a guest has made it to Captiva Island, we are proud to have an elevated offering to make their stay complete or fill in what may have been left behind,” says South Seas General Manager, Shawn Farrell.“This type of shopping experience is just one of the many ways we are proud to be back and better than ever at South Seas.”



Only 45 minutes, yet a world away, Captiva Island is connected to Florida's mainland via Sanibel Causeway and a small bridge over Blind Pass, joining it to Sanibel Island. Tucked away at the northern end of the five-mile long, one-half-mile wide Captiva Island, South Seas is between Pine Island Sound and the Gulf of Mexico, ensconced by two-and-a-half miles of powder-white beaches lapped by turquoise tides.



For more information, visit SouthSeas or call (800) 237-6000. To follow along on social media, visit Facebook at @SouthSeasResort, Instagram at @SouthSeasResort or X at @SSIslandResort.

