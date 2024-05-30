Booming Market: Neurological Biomarkers Projected To Hit $18.9 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Neurological Biomarkers Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2031. The study categorizes the market by pivotal regions propelling its growth and commercialization. Moreover, the report encompasses vital insights into market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape within Neurological Biomarkers.



Neurological biomarkers market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $18.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031. Ever-increasing rise in the incidence of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's is anticipated to contribute toward the robust growth of neurological biomarkers among these two applications. In addition, surge in adoption of neurological biomarkers in drug development and validation has increased over the years to improve the accuracy of clinical trials. Further, rise in transition toward personalized medicine is expected to offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of neurological biomarkers applied across Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurological biomarkers market forecast, future estimations and neurological biomarkers market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2031 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing neurological biomarkers market opportunity.

Extensive analysis of the market based on procedures and services assists to understand the trends in the neurological biomarkers industry.

Key players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the neurological biomarkers industry.



Market Size By 2031: USD 18.9 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 13.6%

Forecast period: 2021 - 2031



By Type:

Genomic

Proteomic

Metabolomic

Others



By Application:

Parkinson's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Multiple Sclerosis



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Rest Of LAMEA)



List of Key Players :

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Quanterix

merck kgaa

darmstadt

germany

bioMérieux

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

MYRIAD RBM (MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.)

PERKINELMER INC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Neurobio, shimadzu corporation



The neurological biomarkers market can be segmented in various ways based on different factors. Here are some common segmentation approaches for the neurological biomarkers market:

Biomarker Type:

a. Genomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from genes and their expression patterns, such as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) and gene expression profiles.

b. Proteomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from proteins, such as protein expression levels, protein modifications, and protein-protein interactions.

c. Imaging Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers obtained through various imaging techniques, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), and computed tomography (CT) scans.

d. Metabolomic Biomarkers: This segment includes biomarkers derived from metabolites, such as small molecules and metabolic pathways.

e. Others: This segment may include other types of biomarkers, such as epigenetic biomarkers or microRNA biomarkers.

Disease Type:

a. Alzheimer's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease, such as amyloid beta and tau proteins.

b. Parkinson's Disease: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with Parkinson's disease, such as alpha-synuclein and dopamine levels.

c. Multiple Sclerosis: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with multiple sclerosis, such as myelin basic protein and neurofilament light chain.

d. Stroke: This segment focuses on biomarkers associated with stroke, such as brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP).

e. Other Neurological Disorders: This segment may include biomarkers associated with other neurological disorders, such as epilepsy, Huntington's disease, and traumatic brain injury.

End User:

a. Hospitals and Clinics: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in hospitals and clinics by healthcare professionals.

b. Research Institutes and Academic Centers: This segment focuses on biomarker research conducted in academic and research settings.

c. Diagnostic Laboratories: This segment includes biomarker testing conducted in specialized diagnostic laboratories.

d. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: This segment focuses on biomarker discovery and development carried out by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.



