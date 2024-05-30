TIJUANA FLATS HELPS SAVE LIVES WITH STATEWIDE BLOOD DRIVES, JUNE 3Rd JUNE 5Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Donate blood and receive $10 in Flats Cash plus other gifts

MAITLAND, FL, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tijuana Flats , the restaurant known for its bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted service, is teaming up with OneBlood to host a statewide blood drive in Florida. On Friday, May 31, 2024, the Big Red Bus will be rolling into participating Tijuana Flats restaurants where blood donors can share their power to save lives. Everyone who donates will receive $10 in Flats Cash that they can use right on the spot and a $20 eGift card and T-shirt from OneBlood.“We are very proud to partner with OneBlood and help them continue their important work in Florida. Our teams look forward to welcoming donors to our restaurants and joining forces with them to make a difference for those in need,” said Joe Christina , President and Global CEO for Tijuana Flats.“As a special thank you, every donor will receive $10 in Flats Cash that they can use that same day or hold for a future visit. We are so grateful for our local communities and their support of this very important cause.”The Tijuana Flats and OneBlood drives will be hosted at all corporate-owned restaurants on June 3rd – June 5th. Check your local restaurant for times and other details.To donate, you must be at least 16 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Individuals who are 16 years old need to have the parental consent form completed. To check if you're eligible to donate, click here for more information..OneBlood is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) community asset responsible for providing safe, available and affordable blood to more than 250 hospital partners and their patients throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. OneBlood operates more than 90 donor centers and deploys nearly 250 Big Red Bus bloodmobiles throughout the southeastern United States for blood drives. To learn more about OneBlood visit .For more information about Tijuana Flats, including locations, visit tijuanaflats or follow them on social @tijuanaflats.About Tijuana FlatsTijuana Flats, a fast-casual, Tex-Mex restaurant, founded in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, has 91 company-owned and franchised restaurants located in Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee. With bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted, over-the-top service, Tijuana Flats boasts a menu consisting of fresh, made-to-order tacos, burritos, and other Tex-Mex appetizers, entrées, and desserts. For more information, visit tijuanaflats.

Kimberly T Miller

Ink Link Marketing

+1 786-605-9228

email us here