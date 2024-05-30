Sabrina Naqvi's Swan Club: The Book Of Heavenly Guided Poems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Poems

Sabrina is a modern-day poet who has launched her first-ever poetry collection. She spreads the word of God through her poems, which can purify hearts.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sabrina Naqvi Cherubim, an automotive engineer turned into a poet, has recently released her collection of poems, "Swan Club ." The heavenly divine healing power of her verses is pulling people from all over the world who crave a stronger connection with God.Her journey started from South East London in a big family. Michigan was her next stop, where she got married and was working for a German car giant. She was rather happy with her life. At this moment, her inner poet was still asleep. The heartbreak in Detroit and moving back to London initiated her recovery marathon, during which the discovery of her inner Shakespeare happened.This discovery also came with the revelation, and it was a sign for her from Jesus and Heavenly Father. Fast forward to now, she has already released her first poetry book. This was not just a transformation of a childhood hobby into a passion but the voice of an aggrieved heart who wanted to heal every broken heart.When we asked her about the thought process she had behind writing this masterpiece, she told us that:"When life was making me dance to its tune, I received the holy blessings of the Heavenly Father in the form of divine messages and visions from my heavenly Father through Jesus. From being lost to feeling the Holy Spirit of Jesus Christ and Heavenly Father's great living love and mercy, I witnessed that God's unconditional love is the greatest healer, and verses that share his message can soothe every soul."If we talk about the sonnets and odes that compose her recent publication, every poem will take you through a different phase of this divine revelation that birthed the creation of Swan Club. The conversation between Sabrina, the Heavenly Father and Archangles, revealing ancient wisdom to the living word of God and his promise through Jesus.PoemsRelive your childhood with the "Inner Child Poem" and experience the feeling of revelation with her poem "Dark Night of the Soul."From "Tear Drop Offering and Prayer" to "7th Heaven," "Spark in the Night," "Heavenly Rapture," and many more, her collection of poems in Swan Club possesses an energy that can work like a balm for your wounded soul. She tries to promote divine vitality and spread the word of God through her verses, which is the core concept of her poetic career.John-15:1-7Jesus said, "I am the true vine, and my Father is the gardener. He cuts off every branch of mine that does not produce fruit."Sabrina has a firm belief in this verse. She believes that the Heavenly Father is the vine to all his creations. She is following the command of Jesus to take his message forward and is inspiring everyone with revelation through poetry. Join her on this sacred journey where every ink drop narrates her story in an elegant way.The divine seeds are open. You can enter the poetic heaven to catch the divine whispers. You can get your own copy of the "Swan Club" from Amazon or Kobo in the format you desire. This is not it; Sabrina is planning to launch her book on 50+ platforms very soon. You can catch her on social media as well. She shares exciting stuff about her write-ups and behind-the-scene moments of her writing journey.

Bracken Joseph

British Book Publishing

+44 20 3504 0907

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram