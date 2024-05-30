TIME Recognises Reliance Industries As One Of World’S Most Influential Companies

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Reliance Industries was included in the prestigious TIME's list of 100 World's Most Influential Companies of 2024 under the 'Titans' category.

This was the second time Reliance Group's revolutionary work was recognised by TIME.

Jio Platforms was included in the inaugural TIME 100 Most Influential Companies List of 2021. This gives Reliance the unique distinction of being the only Indian company to win the recognition twice.

TIME called Reliance Industries 'India's Juggernaut' in its latest listing. It mentioned:“Reliance Industries was founded as a textile and polyester company 58 years ago by Dhirubhai Ambani. Today the sprawling conglomerate - which has aligned its growth with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a“self-reliant” India - is the country's most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of more than $200 billion.”

Reliance Industries Ltd has revolutionised several economic sectors in the world's most populous country India by making world-class products and services available at affordable prices with multiple innovations.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mukesh Ambani, RIL has spearheaded many transformative and inclusive initiatives, such as:

o Jio revolutionised India's digital landscape and drove digital inclusion on an unprecedented scale with the most affordable mobile data tariffs in the world.

o Reliance set up the world's largest single-location refining complex.

o Reliance Retail is among the top 100 retailers globally and in FY2024. it registered 1.06bn footfalls across its 18,800+ stores (67% of which are in small towns & villages).

o Reliance is investing $10bn in building the most comprehensive ecosystem for New Energy and New Materials in India to secure the promise of a sustainable future.

o Reliance has set an ambitious goal to reach net zero carbon by 2035 and is taking various steps to achieve it.

Led by Founder Chairperson Nita M Ambani, Reliance Foundation has already touched the lives of more than 76 million people across India in more than 55,550 villages and urban locations.

This was the fourth edition of the annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, highlighting companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.