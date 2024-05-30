Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait – Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Rating Action



Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed ABK’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR has been maintained at Stable.



CI Ratings has also affirmed the issue ratings assigned to the Bank’s Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated bonds at ‘BBB’ with a Stable Outlook.

Rating Drivers



The three-notch uplift of the LT FCR above the BSR is based on an ESL of High. The ESL takes into account the Bank’s market position in the Kuwaiti banking sector, the Kuwaiti government’s strong track record of providing assistance to banks in the event of need, the existence of a state guarantee on all deposits placed inside Kuwait, and the strong financial capacity of the government to provide support.



The affirmation of the LT FCR reflects ABK’s financial credit strengths of very good asset quality, specifically a low level of NPLs and extremely high loan loss coverage. It also incorporates strengthened and satisfactory capitalisation, and a good franchise in Kuwait. ABK has satisfactory liquidity, but reliance on wholesale funding has increased.



The Bank’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an OPERA of ‘bbb’. The CFS reflects ABK’s credit strengths of high asset quality and very strong coverage ratios, satisfactory capital – particularly following the rights issue in 2023 and further subordinated debt issuance, and robust and conservative risk management. Potential vulnerability remains connected to the concentration in both borrowers and depositors, again similar to all domestic banks in Kuwait. In addition, ABK’s Egyptian subsidiary, Al Ahli Bank Egypt (ABK-Egypt), offers higher growth potential but in a higher risk and more volatile environment. A further credit challenge is the increased reliance on wholesale funding; more costly time deposits were replaced by syndicated borrowings in 2023. Profitability is no longer seen as a specific credit challenge as returns have improved, although they remain somewhat modest.



The OPERA for Kuwait is ‘bbb’ (indicating modest risk). OPERA reflects the substantial financial buffer of the sovereign and its capacity to support the banking system in case of imbalances. It also reflects the economy’s limited diversification, including high reliance on hydrocarbon exports, and considerable policy risk in view of the continued political upheaval in the Kuwait parliament with the Emir recently dissolving the new parliament on May 11th, 2024, before it could hold its first meeting. Economic growth this year and next is expected to be satisfactory.



ABK’s returns improved in 2023, driven by increased net-interest income (NII) and a lower impairment charge. ABK-Egypt delivered good results across all lines in 2023. ABK’s level of net return is now regarded as satisfactory, but remains somewhat modest and lower than leading peer banks in Kuwait. However, a large part of the Bank’s lower than average returns is due to its conservative provisioning policy, with ABK continuing to book high provisioning charges despite the already significant coverage. ABK’s Q1 24 results were better, with net profit rising by 35%. NII increased as did most non-II lines. Annualised ROAA rose to approximately 0.9%.



The Bank has very good asset quality which is underpinned by a high extended NPL coverage ratio alongside a low level of NPLs. Even assuming a substantial increase in NPLs, the Bank would be able to maintain full coverage. ABK is extremely conservative in its provisioning policy; the vast majority of provisions are of a general nature. Loan asset quality remained very good at end-Q1 24, with the NPL ratio stable at 1.3% and Stage 2 loans moderate. ABK maintains very strong buffers in place. The quality of the investment portfolio appears satisfactory, with the majority being Kuwait government debt securities, although Egyptian government securities have risen.



ABK’s funding base is satisfactory, and stable funds are also adequate relative to the balance sheet. However, wholesale funding has increased, and net broad liquid assets are low. Customer deposits declined in 2023, funding a lower 61% of the asset base at year-end. The loans to customer deposits increased to a quite high level. In 2023, ABK shifted to longer-term bilateral and syndicated funding and subordinated Bonds to manage its cost of funds and regulatory ratios efficiently. The Bank has a diversified funding profile, underpinned by the 2023 KWD50mn Tier 2 subordinated bond issue. This followed a similar 2021 subordinated bond issue. ABK’s level of liquid assets is satisfactory, despite a fall in 2023. There is concentration in the deposit base – as is the case for the whole Kuwait banking sector. The Bank’s dependence on interbank deposits and funding has historically been high but manageable in CI’s view. Regulatory liquidity ratios are comfortably above minimum requirements.



ABK is solidly capitalised with capital ratios strengthening in 2023 due to a capital raising exercise; the Bank successfully completed a capital increase by offering 500 million shares valued at KWD100mn, which was significantly over-subscribed. Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, at 13.3%, and total capital ratio at 16.7%, are at good levels and ratios remain well ahead of the Kuwait regulatory minima. The current level of leverage is comfortable. The record on internal capital generation is modest, however. With good asset quality and strong LLR coverage, capital is unlikely to be impaired by unprovided NPLs.



ABK has a satisfactory banking franchise in the Kuwaiti banking sector, ranking sixth largest overall in terms of assets but fourth amongst conventional banks. A degree of asset and earnings diversification has been achieved through its growing Egyptian subsidiary. While credit risk is elevated and challenging in Egypt, the bulk of earnings and assets are still generated domestically in Kuwait. Approximately 15% of ABK’s asset base is located in Egypt.



Issue Ratings



The ratings on the subordinated unsecured Tier 2 bonds are set one notch below the Bank’s BSR due to their contractual subordination. There is no additional deduction for impairment risk since CI believes that the bonds are unlikely to take losses before the Bank has reached the point of non-viability (PONV).



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are unlikely to be altered in the next 12 months and reflects our expectation that ABK will maintain its current good overall financial profile. The Bank’s FCRs are at the same level as the sovereign’s ratings (also with a Stable Outlook).



The Outlook for the subordinated debt ratings and the BSR are the same as the latter is CI’s starting point for rating such instruments. Consequently, any change in the BSR would translate into an equivalent change in the issue ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The likelihood for an upward revision in the FCRs or the Outlook is low given the current rating level of the sovereign. As financial metrics are generally solid, the resulting BSR and CFS are at a good level, and improvement is not seen as being likely over the next year. Other challenges that weigh on the ratings include the Bank’s size and relative market position.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A weakening in capital and/or liquidity could exert downward pressure on the Bank’s ratings. A one-notch downgrade of the Bank’s LT FCR is possible in the event of a significant deterioration of its standalone risk profile and financial metrics. If the operating environment was to deteriorate, OPERA might also come under pressure; should it be reduced, the ratings could fall. A downward revision of the sovereign ratings or outlook would necessitate similar action on ABK as its ratings are currently at the same level as the sovereign.



A downward change to the issue rating could also arise following any clarification on the CBK’s stance as to the point at which bond write-off would be triggered should this indicate that it would be earlier than the PONV of the Bank itself.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst





About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the issuer were first released in May 1987 and last updated in June 2023. Ratings on the instrument maturing 2032 were first released in September 2021 and last updated in July 2023. Ratings on the instrument maturing 2033 were first released and last updated in November 2023.The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.





