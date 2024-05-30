Sarb Malhi: Sehna’s Artistic Prodigy and Founder of Shaina Production, Weaves a Tapestry of Punjab’s Soul through Words, Design, and Melody

(MENAFNEditorial) Introducing Sarbjot Singh, AKA Sarb Malhi: A Cultural Maven, Punjabi Wordsmith, and Visionary of Shaina Production.

From the enchanting village of Sehna in the heart of Punjab emerges a creative virtuoso, Sarbjot Singh, better known as Sarb Malhi. As a Punjabi writer, graphic designer, and the founder of the label “Shaina Production,” Sarb Malhi is a dynamic force shaping the artistic landscape.

Punjabi Penmanship: Sarb Malhi’s literary journey unfolds with soulful expressions, capturing the essence of Punjab through his profound words. His unique storytelling is a testament to his deep connection with the cultural roots of the land.

Visual Alchemy: As a graphic designer, Sarb Malhi transforms ideas into visual spectacles. His collaborations with industry luminaries have resulted in visually stunning representations that elevate the overall artistic experience.

Shaina Production: A Symphony of Emotions: At the helm of Shaina Production, Sarb Malhi has curated a platform for musical innovation. The label boasts of chart-topping hits like “Buggu” by Sucha Dhaliwal and the romantic melody “Saath,” which is part of the EP “Endtroducing” sung by the talented D E V. The poignant “Jarhan” stands as a powerful ode to the Kisan Morcha, showcasing Sarb Malhi’s commitment to social causes through music.

Inspirational Anthems: “Jarhan” serves as a powerful anthem in solidarity with the Kisan Morcha, while “Saath” adds a romantic hue to the EP “Endtroducing,” enriching the musical tapestry with diverse emotions.

A Visual Symphony: Sarb Malhi’s talents extend beyond music, as he has also lent his artistic touch as a graphic designer to collaborate with famous artists like Sucha Yaar, Harry Dhanoa, Sarba Maan, and others.

Upcoming Odes: As Sarb Malhi continues to tread the path of creativity, there are promises of more evocative literary works, visually striking designs, and soul-stirring musical compositions in the offing.

Sarb Malhi invites you to explore the cultural odyssey through his creations, where each piece is a celebration of Punjab’s rich tapestry.



