Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Heavy Duty Trucks Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Heavy Duty Trucks Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Heavy Duty Trucks Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the heavy duty trucks market size is predicted to reach $278.6 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.

The growth in the heavy duty trucks market is due to the increase in infrastructure development and construction. North America region is expected to hold the largest heavy duty trucks market share. Major players in the heavy duty trucks market include Toyota Motor Corporation, Fait Chrysler Automobile, Mercedes-Benz Group, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Heavy Duty Trucks Market Segments

.By Truck Type: Rigid, Articulated

.By Propulsion: IC Engine, Electric, FCEV

.By Application: Construction And Mining, Freight And logistics

.By Geography: The global heavy duty trucks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Heavy-duty trucks refer to heavy commercial vehicles that usually carry the load by themselves, without a trailer. These trucks, having a gross vehicle weight of around 15,000 kg or more, are designed to transport heavy equipment, construction materials, and minerals.

