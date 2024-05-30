Pearson Announces Its Sponsorship Of DESIFEST To Celebrate South Asian Community & Culture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pearson Announces its sponsorship of DESIFEST to Celebrate South Asian Community & CulturePearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's leading company, today announces its sponsorship of the 18th annual DESIFEST festival, on June 8, 2024, in Yonge-Dundas Square to celebrate South Asian culture.Toronto's South Asian community is diverse, vibrant, and continuously growing. With new immigrants bringing their love for South Asian music, languages, and food to Canada, DESIFEST has flourished and become a must-attend event with an expected 50k+ attendees in a one-day festival. As many South Asian newcomers attending DESIFEST aspire to gain Canadian Permanent Residency, Pearson will showcase its PTE Core, the newest worry-free English proficiency test to festival attendees.Pearson launched PTE Core test in February to deliver a faster, fairer, and simpler English proficiency testing experience. Approved by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), PTE Core provides proof of English language proficiency for the purposes of permanent economic immigration to Canada.PTE Core is part of the Pearson Test of English portfolio, and provides a two-hour, computer-based exam taken in a test centre environment. The test covers four key English language skills: speaking, listening, reading, and writing. PTE Core is relevant for the vocational test taker, designed with a real-life, non-academic focus. It was created to meet Canada's specific immigration needs and the IRCC's language proficiency requirements.Pearson looks forward to participating in DESIFEST and invites the public to stop by its booth on June 8, 2024, to learn more about how the PTE Core test can help individuals meet the government's language proficiency requirements. While at the Pearson PTE Core tent, learn more information on the English Language Test, participate in a photo booth, and win fun prizes! Attendees will experience DESIFEST's 12-hour extravaganza of music, dance, and food for all-ages! Audiences can anticipate a blend of Sufi, Bhangra, Bollywood, and South Asian Fusion melodies. The festival will bring together a diverse community to celebrate its vibrancy and diversity.MEDIA CONTACTFor media outreach and inquiries regarding Pearson PTE please reach out to Langton PR:Amanpreet Dhami, Account Director...Tiana Osbourne, Account Manager...For information on DESIFEST please reach out to:Sathish Bala...

