Global Industrial Iot Platform BEET Launches BEET Core 5.0 With Gen AI Powered By Google Cloud

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Minelli, CEO of BEETSOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BEET , the Michigan-based global industrial IoT specializing in intelligent manufacturing, today launched BEET Core 5.0 which features innovative Generative AI (gen AI) and intelligence augmentation tools. This AI-powered application, enabled by Cloud, will help manufacturing customers identify throughput gaps in near real-time and prioritize manual process to increase production, improve quality, and reduce downtime.The BEET Platform uses reinforcement learning to train its machine learning algorithms on industry best practices and leverages Google Cloud's Gemini models, in its BEET Bot co-pilot to deliver one source of truth across manufacturing operations. These changes, brought by the team's many years of combined expertise, will mark a significant shift in industry standards.BEET, which has over a decade of experience helping automotive OEMs, tiered suppliers, and other manufacturing customers capture and leverage accurate data to improve productivity and throughput, will also offer real-time dashboard views that help digitize continuous improvement.The platform integrates data from the shop floor to the cloud in as little as one second and can be deployed within two weeks, on average. The BEET Platform ecosystem also allows for integration with multiple sources of data from enterprise software and systems throughout the manufacturing lifecycle.The company has also unveiled a new look and feel that reflects its commitment to helping people, processes, and equipment work in harmony.“We're excited for the manufacturing community to see how we're doing things differently,” said Mike Minelli, CEO of BEET.“BEET Core 5.0 is trained to work backward from the correct answer, ensuring the optimal outcome for manufacturers every time and making it easy to unlock hidden capacity on the factory floor. Intelligent manufacturing powered by gen AI is the future, and it's available today at BEET.”BEET's proven track record and embedded expertise will enable customers to automate manual processes and increase production without investing in added sensors or equipment.“At BEET, we know people are the most valuable assets, and that's why our team works hard to digitize roles versus replacing them,” said Minelli.“We invite manufacturing and technology leaders to join us during this launch as we continue to release new information about BEET Core 5.0.”For more information about BEET, visit .About BEET:BEET, headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. Established in 2011, BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, a Google Cloud partner, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley's Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.

Kathy Suchowiecki

Markit Strategies

+1 586-354-7888

email us here