Alpha Omega Health, Inc. and C24, Inc. Merge to Revolutionize Healthcare Delivery

AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Omega Health , Inc., a pioneering force in digital health solutions, is thrilled to announce its merger with C24, Inc., marking a significant milestone in the evolution of healthcare delivery. This strategic alliance brings together leaders committed to redefining patient care through innovative and comprehensive solutions.

With this merger, Alpha Omega Health, Inc. expands its portfolio of offerings, bolstering its capabilities to transform the healthcare landscape. As part of the merger, Howard Rosen joins the executive team as Chief Operating Officer, bringing with him a wealth of healthIT innovation experience and a strategic vision to drive operational excellence and growth. In addition, C24's Managing Partner Giancarlo De Lio and VP of Sales Rich Pingalore will join Alpha Omega Health to help accelerate scaling and innovation.

Alpha Omega Health, Inc. flagship product, Hx360, is an Ai-assisted, multi-modular digital health platform designed to address the diverse needs of healthcare providers and patients. Hx360 offers a suite of modules tailored for Care Management Programs, including Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, Principle Care Management, and more. Additionally, Hx360 encompasses modules for Care Coordination and Transitions of Care, Behavioral Health, Virtual Care and Telemedicine, Wellness Planning, and an Electronic Medical Record (EMR).

"At Alpha Omega Health, we are committed to revolutionizing care delivery by empowering care teams to provide personalized and compassionate care to those who need it most. We collaborate with a wide range of healthcare entities, including Independent Delivery Networks (IDNs), Managed Care Organizations (MCOs), Value-Based Care Organizations (VBC), Provider Networks, State Medicaid Programs, Insurance Providers, Concierge Medicine Practices, Home Health Agencies, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome C24, Inc with new management into the Alpha Omega Health family and build a world-class digital health organization," said CEO Matthew Drew. "This merger strengthens our position as a leader in the digital health space and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes. With Howard Rosen (former founder of LifeWire and Ontario HIMSS President) joining us as COO, we are poised to drive innovation and drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery."

"I'm honored to join Alpha Omega's team as COO”, says Howard Rosen.“By combining Alpha Omega's strengths with my experience in developing cutting-edge healthcare solutions, we are further fostering a collaborative environment that drives innovation and patient-centric care."

The integration of C24, Inc.'s expertise, contracts and resources further solidifies Alpha Omega Health, Inc.'s commitment to revolutionizing healthcare delivery. Together, the combined entity is positioned to be ahead of the evolving needs of healthcare organizations and patients, driving efficiency, efficacy, and accessibility across the care continuum.

For more information about Alpha Omega Health, Inc. and its innovative solutions, visit AlphaOmega.

About Alpha Omega Health, Inc.:

Alpha Omega Health, Inc. is a leading provider of digital health solutions, dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery through innovative technology. The company's flagship product, Care360, is a multi-modular platform designed to optimize care management, coordination, and delivery, empowering providers and improving patient outcomes. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Alpha Omega Health, Inc. is redefining the future of healthcare.

