J&K CS Reviews Progress On Implementation Of New Criminal Laws

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Thursday chaired a meeting to assess preparations being made for the implementation of three new criminal laws in J&K recently passed by the Parliament.

The Chief Secretary enquired about the capacity building and training of concerned staff, conducted so far. He emphasised the need for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders for the effective implementation of these laws in the UT.

He also asked about the status of dissemination of relevant informative material regarding the new laws among the officers and different sections of society including women and students for their awareness.

He also asked about different logistic measures and technological upgradations to be made for better implementation of these laws on the ground.

He took stock of the necessary amendments to be incorporated into the Police Manual. He asked about the status of issuing different Statutory Orders (SOs) in this regard.

He enquired about the changes to be made in the rationalisation or creation of posts, seeking clarifications from the Law Department and integration of different portals with the rechristened apparatus of law enforcement agencies.

Nearly 6984 police personnel have been trained in the training institutions in addition to the orientation of 106 prosecutors. Besides, 72 officers are going to attend the batch-wise training program at CAPT, Bhopal along with 30 officers from the Judicial Academy.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam had been recently notified by the MHA for implementation from July 2024. These would replace the Indian Penal Code, of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, of 1898 and the Indian Evidence Act, of 1872, respectively.