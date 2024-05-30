VE Gaming, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Signs A Memorandum Of Understanding With Buddy Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Valiant Eagle (OTCMKTS:PSRU)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Buddy Games. It focuses on the distribution of games developed by VE Gaming to be utilized by Buddy Games' extensive consisting of over 1.5 billion phone users through partnerships with various telcos worldwide. VE Gaming will deliver games to the network once a formal licensing agreement has been signed.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) states,“This is a huge deal for Valiant and cements as a serious player in the mobile game market. With that many users, we get instant economies of scale and can produce more high-quality games.”

Updates will be forthcoming

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC: PSRU) is a publicly traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement in media through music, sports, and technology for the millennial generation.

