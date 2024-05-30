Andrew Hamilton's“Philadelphia Lawyer” Legacy Centerpiece Of Upcoming Seminar Aimed At New Generation Of Trial Lawyers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andrew Hamilton: Philadelphia Lawyer

National Center fitting venue for June 10th for emerging trial lawyers

- Program organizers-Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Brophy, Roth, and Rothweiler

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Followers of Andrew Hamilton, including veteran local litigators Mike Brophy, Harry Roth, and Ken Rothweiler, know all too well it was the courtroom where Philadelphia Attorney Hamilton (not to be confused with“the other Hamilton”) excelled, winning landmark cases , and setting the bar – that since the 1730's has been known as the Hamilton-Philadelphia Lawyer standard - for trial practice excellence. Focused on sustaining and advancing that Hamiltonian courtroom legacy, the three esteemed attorneys designed – specifically aimed at the new generation of trial lawyers – What it Means to be a Philadelphia Trial Lawyer - an unprecedented daylong, comprehensive trial tactics seminar, June 10th at the National Constitution Center . It is presented by the National Business Institute (NBI).

“In terms of career development, there is no substitute – especially for aspiring litigators – for actual trial lawyering, experiencing first-hand the special kind of commitment to clients, personal sacrifice, strategic and tactical creativity such high-impact litigation demands,”

observed trial lawyers Brophy, Roth, and Rothweiler, explaining their motivation for the program aimed squarely at the“next generation of outstanding plaintiffs and defense trial attorneys.” Accentuating accessibility, program attendees from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York, are eligible for CLE credits, and a special $99 enrollment fee is offered to lawyers with five or fewer years of bar membership. The organizers note any attorney may enroll in the novel, immersive seminar.

Distinguished from other programs, the“Philadelphia Lawyer” seminar features several engaging, interactive panels of renowned, courtroom-hardened plaintiffs and defense trial lawyers (the six other participating lawyers – besides the organizers- are: John P. Gismondi, Carol Nelson Shepherd , Timothy R. Lawn, Beatrice O'Donnell, Daniel J. Sherry, and Daniel F. Ryan, III. Collectively they've logged nearly 400 years of litigation experience in thousands of cases, and they will share their invaluable insights into the art of effective advocacy. They will explore what it is like to not just be a lawyer, but be a“Philadelphia Lawyer” in the finest, fiercest Hamiltonian tradition,” explained the program's founding attorneys who spent nearly one year in seminar development.

“Covid profoundly impacted every aspect of American life, and it certainly changed the litigation landscape to the potential detriment of aspiring trial attorneys throughout the profession. All of those involved in this seminar have been concerned about the growth and development of this critical segment of the law and decided to join forces to do something positive for their benefit. What better way than to present interactive panels that cover every crucial facet of trial tactics from jury selection through closing arguments, and at the treasured Constitution Center as our venue? We think Hamilton would approve of this approach and endorse our guiding belief that the landmark issues of our time, and hopefully for generations to come, will be litigated, argued and decided in state and federal courtrooms by the best and brightest at our honorable craft,” commented Brophy, Roth, and Rothweiler.

They selected the treasured National Constitution Center as the venue for good reason, because the tradition of advocacy represented by the Philadelphia Trial Lawyer is not only deeply inscribed in the Bill of Rights, but also clearly defined by Hamilton's successful defense of freedom of the press in 1735 (Crown v. John Peter Zenger, 1735).

They added that a growing number of authorities, including the Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Court Judges, have long recognized the need for broader participation by younger, less experienced trial lawyers in today's litigation environment.

