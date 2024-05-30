Deception technology market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's“Deception Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the deception technology market size is predicted to reach $5.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%.

The growth in the deception technology market is due to growing cybersecurity concerns. North America region is expected to hold the largest deception technology market share. Major players in the deception technology market include Illusive Networks Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Rapid7 Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc., Zscaler Inc.

Deception Technology Market Segments

.By Deception Stack: Application Security, Data Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security

.By Component: Solution, Services

.By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

.By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

.By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Energy and utilities, Government, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Retail, Other Verticals (Education, Defense, and Others)

.By Geography: The global deception technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Deception technology refers to a collective term for tools and software used in cyber security of infrastructure to deceive cybercriminals by trapping and monitoring their activity. The deception technology is used to identify and monitor suspicious activities of cyberattacks, provide insights into cybercriminals, reduce alert fatigue, collect traps and decoys across the system of organizational infrastructure to protect information and used in various sectors such as banking, healthcare, military operations, and communication industry.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Deception Technology Market Characteristics

3. Deception Technology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Deception Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Deception Technology Market Size And Growth

27. Deception Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Deception Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

