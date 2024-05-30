National Bank of Oman – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of National Bank of Oman (NBO) at ‘BB+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed NBO’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bb+’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



As the Bank’s LT FCR is at the sovereign level, the ESL of Moderate does not result in any uplift from the BSR. In addition, given the strong correlation between the Bank and the sovereign’s ratings, any improvement or deterioration in Oman’s LT FCR and/or outlook will have a corresponding effect on NBO’s ratings and outlook. Notwithstanding the government’s improved fiscal capacity, CI expects that the level of support available to the banking sector in case of need is likely to remain moderate.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb-’. The latter denotes moderate risk and reflects robust non-hydrocarbon economic performance and high GDP per capita, as well as improving external strength. OPERA also takes into account the government’s commitment to reform implementation under Oman Vision 2040 – which continues to create a friendly business environment and encourages the private sector to increase its participation, while attracting FDI. Notwithstanding the above, risks stemming from the dependence on hydrocarbons persists, while monetary policy flexibility is still deemed low in view of the peg of the Omani rial to the US dollar. CI assesses the strength of the domestic banking sector as moderate. While we regard banks’ capital buffers as good and their current stock of NPLs as moderate, large concentration risks still persist. CI also views with some concern the increased geopolitical risk in the region due to the war in Gaza, alongside elevated tensions between the US and Iran, and its potential impact on the Omani economy and banking sector.



The BSR and CFS rating are driven by the Bank’s solid capital ratios, resilient loan asset quality metrics and sound profitability metrics. These ratings also reflect the Bank’s established business franchise and supportive shareholders, as well as its sound and improved market share of loans and deposits.



The key challenge for the Bank and its peers is the elevated credit risk environment as reflected by the large proportion of Stage 2 loans in the banking system. Interest rates have increased in recent years and this could put additional pressure on borrowers and result in larger loan migrations to Stage 3. That said, the improving operating environment, sound economic growth and continued recovery of businesses post pandemic could stabilise NBO’s (and the banking system’s) asset quality and provide good lending opportunities. Another challenge, in common with peers, is the small size of the banking market and Oman’s narrow economy which remains highly dependent on hydrocarbons. This in turn has the effect of moderately elevating customer concentrations in both the loan book and the deposit base. The latter reflects the high proportion of government deposits placed in the banking system.



Reflecting its well-established franchise, NBO’s loan book is diversified by customer segment and economic sector. However, given the sizeable book of housing loans, some concentration to the real estate sector persists. This risk is partially mitigated by the granularity of housing loans including their collateralised nature, and the Bank’s conservative loan to value ratio.



In common with its peers, NBO exhibited fairly resilient loan asset quality metrics at end-2023. NPLs declined last year which contrasted positively against the rising trend seen at many of its peers. The Bank’s improved NPL ratio was on par with the peer group average. The Bank’s loan-loss coverage ratio also strengthened but still lagged the more than full coverage for the peer group in 2023. A negative development was the sharp rise of Stage 2 loans which represented a little over a fifth of gross loans at end-2023. While the rise in Stage 2 loans compared unfavourably with the decline seen at its peers, this was largely due to the proactive risk management adopted in 2023 rather than a reflection of a marked deterioration of loan asset quality. In this regard, CI continues to draw comfort from the Bank’s sound risk management policies and the well-regulated banking sector. In 2022, the CBO had instructed banks to increase impairment allowances for restructured loans.



Loan-based liquidity metrics eased due to the significant expansion of customer deposits seen in 2023. The loan to deposit ratio is no longer overstretched, albeit remaining fairly tight. Similarly, the net loans to stable funds ratio moved to an even more comfortable level at end-2023. Other liquidity metrics such as liquid and quasi-quasi liquid assets also strengthened on the back of higher cash balances, and deposits with banks. The Bank’s improved liquidity buffer is also evidenced by the much stronger LCR and NSFR ratios which were maintained well above regulatory requirements and better than a number of its peers. Wholesale funds declined as a result of matured EMTNs last year, and refinancing risk is considered to be low. NBO has ready access to the capital markets, and it continues to receive good support from shareholders including the government.



The Bank remained well capitalised and its ratios were largely stable at end-2023. While these ratios continue to lag the peer group median, they are at fairly solid levels with a good buffer and maintained well above the regulatory minima. The quality of capital is also good given the high level of CET1 and Tier 1 capital. Balance sheet and Basel III leverage ratios are also good and compare well with peers. Internal capital generation is also sound, supported by better earnings in recent periods and a conservative dividend payout ratio.



In terms of earnings, as with many of its peers, the Bank’s net interest income growth was constrained by the high interest rate environment. That said, the Bank was able to maintain a stable net interest margin (NIM) which remained better than the peer group average. Aided by increased fee and commission income, the Bank was able to report moderately higher operating income in relation to operating expenses. While the operating profitability ratio was marginally down, NBO’s cost efficiency ratio remained good and better than the peer group median in 2023. Meanwhile, a further decline in impairment allowances enabled the Bank to post a solid increase in net profit, resulting in a higher ROAA in 2023. Going forward, earnings prospects are expected to remain sound, while a potential cut in interest rates later in the year could also help to ease NIM pressure. Impairment charges however could increase given the elevated credit risk environment and the high level of Stage 2 loans. Nonetheless, CI anticipates the Bank to continue to maintain sound profitability metrics going forward.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months and reflects our expectation that the Bank will maintain a broadly stable business and financial position.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although a remote possibility, the Bank’s LT FCR could be raised by one notch or the Outlook revised to Positive provided a similar rating action is taken on the sovereign’s ratings. This could occur even in the absence of a change in the BSR because of the Moderate ESL.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



While not our base case, the LT FCR could be lowered by one notch or the Outlook revised to Negative provided a similar rating action is taken on the sovereign’s ratings, or if there is a significant deterioration in the Bank’s standalone financial strength. A deterioration of key financial fundamentals could lead to a Negative Outlook or a one notch downward revision of the BSR.



