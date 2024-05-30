Oman Arab Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Positive Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Oman Arab Bank (OAB) at ‘BB+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed OAB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bb+’, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



As the Bank’s LT FCR is at the sovereign level, the ESL of Moderate does not result in any uplift from the BSR. In addition, given the strong correlation between the Bank and the sovereign’s ratings, any improvement or deterioration in Oman’s LT FCR and/or outlook would have a corresponding effect on OAB’s ratings and outlook. Notwithstanding the government’s improved fiscal capacity, CI expects the level of support available to the banking sector in case of need to remain moderate.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of bb’. The latter denotes moderate risk and reflects robust non-hydrocarbon economic performance and high GDP per capita, as well as improving external strength. OPERA also takes into account the government’s commitment to reform implementation under Oman Vision 2040 – which continues to create a friendly business environment and encourages the private sector to increase its participation, while attracting foreign direct investment. Notwithstanding the above, risks stemming from the dependence on hydrocarbons persist, while monetary policy flexibility is still deemed low in view of the peg of the Omani rial to the US dollar. CI assesses the strength of the domestic banking sector as moderate. While we regard banks’ capital buffers as good and their current stock of NPLs as moderate, large concentration risks still persist. CI also views with some concern the increased geopolitical risk in the region due to the war in Gaza, alongside elevated tensions between the US and Iran, and its potential impact on Oman’s economy and the banking sector.



OAB’s BSR and CFS rating are underpinned by the Bank’s deep pool of customer deposits which support its reasonably good loan-based liquidity, its solid capital ratios − which are anticipated to strengthen further with the forthcoming perpetual bond issuance by its wholly owned subsidiary Alizz Islamic Bank (AIB) − and its fairly resilient loan asset quality metrics. The ratings also reflect the continued support of major shareholder, Arab Bank Plc (Jordan).



The key challenge for the Bank and its peers is the elevated credit risk environment as reflected by the large proportion of Stage 2 loans. Interest rates have also risen in recent years and this could put additional pressure on borrowers and result in migrations to Stage 3. That said, the improving operating environment, sound economic growth and continued recovery of businesses from the pandemic could stabilise OAB’s (and the banking system’s) asset quality. Another challenge, in common with banking sector, is the small size of the banking market and the narrow economy of Oman which remains highly dependent on hydrocarbons. This in turn contributes to the moderately high customer concentrations seen in both the loan book and the deposit base. The latter reflects the high proportion of government deposits in the banking system. An additional challenge facing OAB is the need to improve profitability metrics by raising operating income levels and reducing the high operating cost base, although there has been some progress relating to the latter in recent periods.



OAB is the fifth largest bank in Oman in terms of total assets at end-2023. It has a well-established and strong corporate franchise and a growing book of retail financing through its subsidiary AIB. The latter is one of the only two fully-fledged Islamic banks in Oman. Its close association with the Arab Bank Group also provides OAB with a competitive edge in terms of technical support, ability to participate in big development projects in Oman, and funding support via a line of credit.



At end-2023, OAB’s loan book remained skewed towards the corporate segment, although this exposure was reasonably diversified across a wide range of industries. However, borrower concentrations arising from the small Omani market remain moderately high, in common with peers. While some parameters have weakened further in line with the sector-wide trend in 2023, OAB’s loan asset quality metrics have remained sound. Notwithstanding a rise in restructured loans, a positive development was the decline in Stage 2 loans, although they still represented a fairly high proportion of gross loans at end-2023. This remains an area of concern as it could potentially lead to a further weakening of loan asset quality.



A consistent key credit strength is the Bank’s deep customer deposit base with a large proportion of CASA deposits, although the latter have declined in recent periods. The faster expansion of customer deposits to that of lending in 2023 led to an easing of loan-based liquidity ratios. While OAB’s loan-to-deposit ratio remained tight, it was better than the overstretched positions of its peers. The net loans to stable funds ratio also eased to a more comfortable level at end-2023. Since the Bank has a large customer deposit base, its wholesale funds continue to be limited. A related vulnerability, in common with peers, is the high level of government deposits leading to high depositor concentration. This is partially mitigated by the historical ‘stickiness’ of these deposits. Moreover, the risk of government deposit withdrawal has subsided in line with the government’s improved fiscal position (buoyed by favourable oil prices). Other liquidity metrics, such as the liquid and net broad liquid asset ratios, have been maintained at moderately good levels. The Bank’s sound liquidity buffer is also reflected in the good LCR and NSFR.



The rise in risk-weighted assets (RWAs) last year led to a marginal decline in capital ratios, although key metrics remained fairly solid. While they continued to lag the peer group averages, they were well above the regulatory minima. The quality of capital also remained good, with a high proportion of Tier 1 capital. The balance sheet leverage ratio inched down to a still good level at end-2023. A forthcoming positive development is the planned issuance of perpetual bonds by AIB which would strengthen the Group’s capital base and move capital ratios to even more solid levels and closer to peer averages. The internal capital generation rate has increased in recent periods in line with earnings but was still moderately low in 2023. The Bank has not paid cash dividends since 2020.



OAB’s earnings strength, in common with the sector, was impacted by the higher interest rate environment over the last two years. Consequently, despite loan growth, net interest income fell slightly last year due to a noticeably narrower net interest margin (NIM), reflecting a higher funding cost. While OAB’s NIM was still better than the peer median ratio in 2023, it was below those of its larger competitors. Despite growth in fee and commission income, we note that non-interest income remains low overall partly due to its limited retail banking activities and smaller securities portfolio compared with the larger banks. The Bank posted a small growth in operating profit in 2023 due to lower other operating expenses, but operating profitability ratio declined marginally and remained low. While OAB’s cost-to-income ratio (CIR) improved for the third consecutive year in 2023, it was still the highest in the peer group partly on account of AIB’s high cost base. The latter remains a key challenge for the Bank. Thanks to a further decline in impairment charges in 2023, the Bank was able to post sound growth in net profit and ROAA, albeit remaining modest. Earnings prospects remain favourable due to good lending opportunities and a possible improvement in the NIM if interest rates decline. OAB’s sound market share of loans and deposits are expected to continue to maintain OAB’s reasonable and sustainable level of earnings in 2024.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months and reflects our expectation that the Bank will maintain a broadly stable business and financial position.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although a remote possibility, the Bank’s LT FCR could be raised by one notch or the Outlook revised to Positive provided a similar rating action is taken on the sovereign’s ratings. This could occur even in the absence of a change in the BSR because of the Moderate ESL.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



While not our base case, the LT FCR could be lowered by one notch or the Outlook revised to Negative provided a similar rating action is taken on the sovereign’s ratings, or if there is a significant deterioration in the Bank’s standalone financial strength. The BSR could be reduced by one notch or placed on a Negative Outlook if loan asset quality and profitability metrics weaken further along with other financial fundamentals.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Agnes Seah, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst: Karti Inamdar, Senior Credit Analyst

Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s audited financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in August 1987. The ratings were last updated in March 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.





