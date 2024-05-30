IEC Announces Locations To Display Preliminary Voter Lists

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Independent Election Commission (IEC) announced Thursday on its website and two daily newspapers the locations for displaying the preliminary voter lists.Announcement of voter lists comes, in accordance with the provisions of Paragraph (G) of Election Law No. (4) of 2022 and its amendments and the executive instructions for preparing voter lists for the year 2024.In the announcement, the IEC identified 251 locations to display the lists nationwide, mainly electoral committee headquarters, their subsidiary offices, municipalities, and civil status offices and the commission's website.According to the IEC statement, these lists will emerge on Sunday, June 2, 2024, and continue for 7 days until Saturday, June 8, 2024.The IEC noted objection requests will be received as of the presentation date, June 2, 2024, for a 14-day period at Civil Status and Passport Department.