Jordan's Silos Storage Capacity Hits 740K- JSSGC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) -Director General of Jordan Silos and General Company (JSSGC), Imad Tarawneh, said the Kingdom's storage silos and warehouses played a "vital" role in achieving the country's food security by providing an "appropriate" infrastructure for storing food supplies.Speaking in a lecture organized by Jordan Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity (JSSREC) Wednesday, entitled " Role of Silos in Food Security," Tarawneh said the company worked on several projects to reduce challenges and confront any future crises in food security over the past ten years.Tarawneh added that total storage capacity of the Kingdom's silos previously reached 450,000 tonnes, which was expanded to reach about 740,000 tonnes, which are all equipped with the "necessary" handling kit, and fumigation and packaging equipment.Tarawneh noted the JSSGC provided its warehouses to the private sector at prices lower than the cost, as the lease was slashed by more than 40% for foodstuffs, which encouraged some companies to store sugar and rice at a reduced price.In this regard, he stated that this step came at an "appropriate" time, amid the rise in shipping costs due to the crisis in Red Sea and the possibility of inflationary rises globally.Tarawneh noted the "increasing" rate of Jordan's wheat consumption since 2010 - 2024 driven by current population growth.In 2010, he indicated that the Kingdom's average monthly consumption of wheat reached approximately 55,000 tonnes, while it hit about 90,000 tonnes in 2024.