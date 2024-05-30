GAM Mayor, UAE Envoy Explore Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh engaged in discussions on Thursday with the Acting Chargé d'Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Embassy in Amman, Hamad Matroushi, aiming to bolster cooperation and collaborative efforts.Shawarbeh underscored the profound historical ties between the two nations, emphasizing the imperative of enhancing and nurturing these relations to elevate the standard of services provided.The meeting encompassed a comprehensive review of the GAM's ongoing projects, as well as future endeavors aimed at enhancing infrastructure, public transportation systems, and city services. These endeavors aim to ensure citizen satisfaction and effectively address emerging challenges.Matroushi commended the significant strides achieved by Amman, acknowledging the municipality's dedicated efforts across various sectors to elevate the quality of services provided to its residents.Additionally, he expressed his government's eagerness to strengthen cooperation and partnership opportunities between Jordan and the UAE across all domains.