WestJet Cargo Launches Three New Routes

(MENAFN- Lemon Queen) The Chicago route was opened for cargo sales on May 16th, connects Calgary to the US city three times a week, increasing to daily flights by June 17th and will continue to operate year-round. Operating with 737 aircraft, this route offers cargo capacities of 2,700 kg per flight, focusing on the transportation of perishables. This route addresses increasing demand and marks the opening of WestJet Cargo's passenger belly network in addition to the weekly freighter that already operates into Chicago.



Moncton, Canada, was opened for cargo sales on May 17th to meet the growing needs of the Canadian market and will continue to operate year-round. Also utilizing a 737 aircraft, this route links Moncton to Calgary, Edmonton, and Toronto with varying frequencies: up to daily flights to Calgary, 3 to 4 weekly flights to Edmonton, and 3 to 5 weekly flights to Toronto. The primary cargo for this route is live animals and can also accept 2,700 kg per flight of cargo.



The Calgary to Incheon route, launched on May 18th, operates three days weekly with a 787 Dreamliner, offering a 60 tonnes capacity for all cargo commodities. This route is already highly popular with the WestJet cargo customers!



"These new routes will significantly enhance our ability to serve the Canadian market by offering greater capacity and more options for our customers," said Kirsten De Bruijn, Executive Vice President of WestJet Cargo. "We're delighted to expand our network and provide reliable and efficient cargo services to meet the growing demand."







MENAFN30052024005846015014ID1108276495