The Ultimate Summer Getaway Awaits at Address Beach Resort this Eid Al Adha

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (30 May 2024): Address Beach Resort, the premier luxury resort overlooking the crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf, is thrilled to announce its exclusive Eid Al Adha summer escape offer. Guests who book a stay between now and September 15th can enjoy an enticing 25% off the best available rates, along with special credit included with each stay. Whether you’re looking to soak up some sun, savour relaxing spa sessions, or indulge in exquisite dining experiences, Address Beach Resort promises a rejuvenating escape from the ordinary this summer.



Guests who avail of this enticing offer can start their day off right with a delicious breakfast at The Restaurant or take a stroll on the resort’s beach, while listening to waves slowly crash against the shore and feeling the sand beneath your feet. After this, take in the sights and sounds of JBR or chill by the stunning infinity pool located on the 77th floor. With the most breathtaking views of the glittering Dubai skyline, this is the perfect place to become engulfed in an escape like no other.



Enjoy delectable cuisine at The Lounge, Li’ Brasil, The Restaurant, and The Beach Grill, where guests can savour an array of mouthwatering dishes crafted by the talented culinary team. After you’ve had your fill of tantalising culinary delights, head over to The Spa and indulge in an invigorating treatment with facials, body scrubs, massages, and much more all available for guests to enjoy at the hands of one of the superb therapists.



Allowing guests the chance to fully immerse themselves in all that this incredible property has to offer, during your stay, you can enjoy resort credit of AED 300 for rooms, AED 500 for suites, and AED 1,000 for the Presidential Suite, applicable towards dining or spa treatments. Giving you the choice to enjoy your stay, your way, guests can choose to utilise this resort credit or opt instead for a 25% discount on dining and spa treatments.



This tempting offer is available for bookings made between now and September 15th 2024 for stays within that period, allowing ample time to enjoy everything this unrivalled resort has to offer. This is your chance to take advantage of the incredible discounts and enjoy a blissful retreat, whether it's a weekend escape or a longer summer vacation.



Savour a well-deserved opportunity to unwind and create lasting memories in the idyllic surroundings of Address Beach Resort. Don't miss out and book your summer getaway today by calling +971 4 879 8899 or emailing ... to immerse yourself in the epitome of luxury and relaxation at Address Beach Resort.



When: Available from now until September 15th

Offer: Resort Credit Staycation - Book your stay and receive 25% off best available rates + Receive AED 300 credit on Rooms, AED 500 credit on Suites, and AED 1,000 credit on Presidential Suite per stay for F&B or Spa OR receive 25% discount on F&B and spa treatments



Terms & Conditions:

• Credit cannot be used on room rate and Tourism dirham fee

• Hotel Credit is per room per stay

• Hotel Credit can be utilised only against F&B and SPA (Outsourced Restaurants are not included)

• Exclusive and bookable only via hotel website

• Not combinable with any other promotions

• Discount/Credit is not applicable on room service and ZETA Seventy Seven restaurant, tobacco, and mini bar

• UBE Members will get additional discount on stays across all tiers

• Rates are subject to 10% service charge, 7% municipality fee and 5% VAT, AED 20 Tourism dirham fee per room per night







