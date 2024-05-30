(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 30 May 2024: In a First in Karnataka, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road successfully treated a 75-year-old patient from Mizoram, with TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) using the latest and most advanced Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra Valve. Under the care and supervision of Dr. Srinivas Prasad BV, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, the procedure was completed in mere 45 minutes.

Mr. Vanlalzaunga, who has a history of spinal surgery, was diagnosed with Aortic Valve Stenosis (occurs when the aortic valve narrows and blood cannot flow normally) in 2011. Battling with the heart condition, he visited numerous hospitals and received medical management, however, could not find a permanent solution. His condition worsened, leaving him wheelchair-bound. Seeking a lasting remedy, his family turned to Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, where he was advised to undergo TAVR—a minimally invasive procedure used to replace a narrowed aortic valve that fails to open properly.

Speaking about the advancements in heart valve replacement procedures, Dr. Srinivas Prasad BV, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, said, “In traditional heart valve replacement surgeries, the recovery duration is longer with increased risks of complications. Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) has emerged as a less invasive alternative, offering quicker recovery times and reduced risks. However, in case of Mr. Vanlalzaunga, we performed TAVR utilising the latest and most advanced Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra valve, which is a first in Karnataka. This advanced technology in TAVR procedure provides improved valve sealing and minimizes the risk of complications during the procedure, thereby allowing the patient to return to his normal live sooner. This procedure which took just 45 minutes enabled the patient to walk independently mere hours after the surgery”

Patient, Mr. Vanlalzaunga said, “I am immensely grateful to Dr. Srinivas Prasad and the entire team at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road for their exceptional care and expertise. We are glad to have come to Fortis for treatment where we learned about the advanced treatment procedure like TAVR with the Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra valve. We had been to many hospitals, but none informed us about such a treatment. Fortis has truly transformed my life with its exceptional care and expertise. Being able to walk independently just hours after the procedure was beyond my expectations. I am now looking forward to enjoying an improved quality of life, thanks to Fortis Hospital's cutting-edge technology and compassionate care.”

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, added, “This successful utilisation of the latest and most advanced Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra valve in TAVR is a testament to our dedication to offering patients the most cutting-edge solutions for their heart health. We're proud to be the first in Karnataka to bring this life-changing technology to our patients. This case underscores Fortis Healthcare’s dedication to patient care and cutting-edge technology.”





