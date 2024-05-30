Outletcity Metzingen Introduces New On-site Hotel and VIP Lounge to Woo GCC Travelers

(MENAFN- Epress release) Dubai, UAE – 30th May, 2024:

Nothing announces the arrival of the holiday season better than festivities at vivid shopping centres and big malls. As Eid Al Adha approaches, and summer descends upon us once again, residents of the Gulf countries (GCC) are preparing to jet off with their families and friends to new holiday destinations. For those seeking a blend of opulent shopping, natural beauty, and unforgettable fun, Outletcity Metzingen in Germany introduces itself as the ultimate destination for GCC travellers, now unveiling its latest addition: a chic brand-new on-site hotel and VIP Lounge built to offer an experience beyond shopping for fashion enthusiasts and nature lovers alike.

Located amidst the picturesque Swabian Alps, adjacent to the renowned Black Forest region, Europa-Park and Baden-Baden, Outletcity Metzingen, with its recent expansions, promises to redefine shopping for its visitors; offering a modern and exclusive physical shopping experience that e-commerce, malls, and retail stores can’t always provide.

Complementing this experience, is the charming city of Metzingen, making it an ideal one-day trip destination to nearby cities such as Stuttgart, Munich, Frankfurt, and Zurich. Whether for shopping, leisure, cultural exploration, or medical tourism, Outletcity Metzingen and its surroundings promise a memorable and fulfilling travel and shopping experience for every visitor.

Attracting over 4.2 million visitors annually from 185 different nationalities, Outletcity Metzingen stands as a global fashion paradise. The decision to enhance the shopping experience with a dedicated hotel and VIP Lounge underscores the destination's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its international clientele, particularly from the Gulf Countries. And the Middle East.

The newly inaugurated Moxy Outletcity Metzingen features contemporary elegance and urban sophistication. Nestled amidst luxury boutiques and designer flagship stores, this chic hotel transcends mere accommodation, offering a portal to a lifestyle of an affordable luxury and fashion looks for less.

From its vibrant lobby, replete with modern amenities and creatively adorned fashion decor, to versatile communal areas designed for work and gatherings, every facet of Moxy Outletcity Metzingen is crafted to captivate and inspire the Fashionista in you.

For those seeking an elevated level of luxury and personalized service, the new VIP Lounge provides an oasis of exclusivity. Guests of “The Lounge” enjoy access to a private lounge adorned with elegant furnishings, concierge services, and complimentary refreshments. It's a sanctuary where every moment is tailored to surpass expectations and indulge the senses.

In addition to its strategic location, Outletcity is offering Exclusive VIP Shopping Packages & VIP Passes, now available at select travel agencies and tour operator offices across the UAE and the GCC countries.

Whether for individuals or large groups, these packages offer a holiday escape with enticing perks including a generous 10% additional discount, special receptions with welcome drinks, free F&B vouchers, gifts, and exclusive pre-arranged VIP excursions.

With over 170* top and luxury brands offering reduced prices, complemented by essential services such as a tax refund center, luggage storage, prayer rooms, free WIFI, and diverse dining options, Outletcity Metzingen offers an unparalleled shopping experience year-round. Fashion aficionados can revel in discounts of up to 70%* on designer products, promising sartorial excellence at unbeatable prices.

Says Angela Rieger, Senior International Partnership Manager, Outletcity Metzingen:

"Outletcity Metzingen welcomes all GCC travelers and fashion enthusiasts to discover the ultimate shopping destination in the heart of Europe, now enhanced by a new on-site hotel and VIP Lounge. As Europe's largest outlet shopping destination, we take pride in offering an experience that goes beyond mere shopping and transcends the ordinary,”

“Every moment spent in Metzingen is meticulously crafted by our teams to surpass expectations and captivate the senses. With exclusive year-round discounts of up to 70%*, bespoke excursions, and tailored itineraries to nearby attractions, we warmly invite our customers in the UAE, broader GCC, and the wider MENA region to explore the ultimate shopping retreat amidst the awe-inspiring panorama of the Swabian Alps."





MENAFN30052024006549014258ID1108276479