Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan Officially Opens Reem Mall – Abu Dhabi’s New Lifestyle Destination

(MENAFN- Four) ABU DHABI -- 30 May 2024: Reem Mall, Abu Dhabi’s newest and most modern shopping, dining and entertainment destination, celebrated its official opening today in the presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.



In addition to His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the ceremony was attended by H.E. Jamal Al Ghunaim, Ambassador of Kuwait to the UAE, Tarek Sultan, Chairman of Agility Global; Reem Mall’s developer, Al Farwaniya Property Developments LLC’s Chairman Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa, and Vice Chairperson Nadia Akil; senior Reem Mall management executives; Acting Director General Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) Badr Al Olama, and senior representatives from both UAE government and leading retail groups.



His Excellency and the attendees toured the spacious corridors and departments of Reem Mall, the newest in the Middle East. During the tour, His Excellency visited “Snow Abu Dhabi,” the region’s largest snow park. Snow Abu Dhabi is a sprawling 9,732 SQM play park that was inaugurated in June 2023. Visitors can enjoy 20 rides and year-round attractions that include snowy adventures such as sledding, carousels, zorbing and zip-lining.



Reem Mall, located on Abu Dhabi’s Reem Island and spanning 186,000 SQM of Gross Leasable Area, features more than 400 retail stores and 80 food and beverage outlets and is poised to be a prime destination for residents and tourists. Reem Mall offers exclusive attractions, a unique retail mix with the latest design concepts, and the largest snow park in the region. It is home to one of the region’s fully integrated omnichannel retail ecosystem with digital, e-commerce, and logistics capabilities.



Reem Mall's $1.3 billion investment is a significant addition to the tourism industry in Abu Dhabi and the region and will help contribute to the UAE's National Tourism Strategy 2031, which includes raising the country's position as one of the best tourism destinations around the world.



Reem Mall was developed by Al Farwaniya Property Developments, a partnership between Agility Global, United Projects for Aviation Services Company (UPAC), and the National Real Estate Company (NREC). The three bring a sound financial base, extensive experience in asset management and commercial real estate development, and a successful track record of mall operations.



Al-Essa said: "Reem Mall is an iconic project that epitomizes innovation, offering a premium mall experience and fostering community spirit. As a one-stop-shop family destination, it combines cutting-edge design with a diverse range of retail, dining, and entertainment options catering to every member of the family. Both NREC and UPAC are committed to creating a unique destination that aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to offer a remarkable lifestyle and leisure experience.”



Al-Essa added: “Reem Mall is not just a shopping center. It is a vibrant hub where families, tourists, and shopping enthusiasts can enjoy an array of experiences and services tailored to their needs."



The mall is pioneering the future of integrated online and in-person shopping experiences with a host of digital innovations, including an aggregated mobile app that offers hands-free shopping, in-mall navigation, smart parking, and more.



In addition, the mall houses the world’s first Bloomingdale's Beauty; the only VOX Cinemas with private viewing rooms; and leading brands such as Zara, Eataly, Nike, Sephora, Carrefour and more. For shoppers looking for home furnishings, Reem Mall is the go-to destination in Abu Dhabi, featuring top stores such as Marina Home, Danube Home, The One, the UAE’s largest Homecenter and many more.



Bruce von Kaufmann, Mall Director, Reem Mall said: "We are delighted to officially open Reem Mall, an innovative retail destination in Abu Dhabi. Our exclusive attractions and diverse retail mix will appeal to locals, residents and Abu Dhabi visitors. Abu Dhabi is swiftly establishing itself as a worldwide hub for family entertainment and leisure, and we are thrilled to introduce a unique experience that surpasses visitors’ expectations.”







MENAFN30052024007303015691ID1108276476