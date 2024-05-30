BGMI turns futuristic: Steel Ark and Arma Mech Debut in Mecha Fusion Mode with 3.2 Update

(MENAFN- Edelman) Delhi, May 29th, 2024 – KRAFTON India has announced the much-awaited launch of Mecha Fusion Theme Mode in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India’s most popular battle royale game. This new mode brings fun and exciting gameplay with warships and mechs, adding a tactical twist to the game. Along with this, the new and improved WOW Mode offers a vast array of maps for players to enjoy, along with the new Royale Pass A7 and several other new updates.

The Mecha Fusion Theme Mode:

• Steel Ark: The themed mode features a futuristic style warship ship called Steel Ark that appears mid-air. This warship houses a Summoning Platform, offers heavy loot, and features strategic areas like the Command Room where players can hack into the ship’s systems for a fun easter egg.

• Arma Mech: Take control of the battle vehicles in the Steel Ark – the Arma Mech. Cause infinite chaos with special vehicles that switch between a Speed Form for fast movement and a Magnetic Form for grabbing objects & enemies. Employ tactical mechs for heavy-duty attacks, complete with missile launches and separation capabilities. The Arma Mech can fly and turn into a portable vehicle as well. Equip a jetpack to protect oneself and perform aerial stunts or utilize portable vehicles that enhance mobility and come with self-rescue capabilities

• Assembly Base: Strategic points on the map, known as Assembly Base, contain Mech Repair Stations and treasure chest detectors. Enhance your mech, refuel, and uncover hidden items to gain an edge over your friends.

Updated WOW Mode

The WoW Mode now gets new maps with playstyles that players can engage as a squad or go in solo, including robots, demolition, and much more. Now players can also bring their own robot into WOW mode.

Royale Pass A7 - Virtual Edge

Step into the futuristic feels with RPA7 Virtual Edge. Gear up and dominate the Battlegrounds with exclusive new skins and state-of-the-art weapon skins in this latest Royale Pass season. From the sleek Mecha Spirit Skins to the upgradable Nightscape Gladiator - PP-19 Bizon, every item is designed so that players don't become default. Rewards are better, bigger and more fun than before.

Anniversary Crate, Voice Pack and other Updates

The update also brings special BGIS parachute, anniversary crate with 4 special suits, super cars and loads of gun upgrade crates. Fan-favourite BGMI players are making a comeback in the form of all new voice packs. Dominate the game in the voice of your hero.

Let’s Get Spinning: Eyes on Gold!

Some amazing Gold Spin themes and rewards are up for grabs. Glide into the Battlegrounds with Quantum Storm, Lover’s Blessing and Reversed Neon in the latest 3.2 update.



Quick Surprise: Vote for your Superstars

Players can support their favorite BGMI content creators with the upcoming Exchange Events. During each Exchange Event, players complete designated tasks in the game to earn valuable Vote Tokens. Once collected, players can use their earned Vote Tokens to redeem for tokens of their preferred influencers. This exciting feature allows fans to directly support the creators they admire most. With around 10 creators competing in each event, the influencers with the highest number of token redemptions by the end of each Exchange Event period will be crowned as winners and receive exclusive prizes.



Lastly, saving some excitement for later, everyone’s favorite superstar, Ranveer Singh all set to make a comeback to the Battlegrounds. Stay tuned for the exciting superstar Ranveer Singh Swag Crate dropping in the game soon.





