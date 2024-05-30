Saudi Arabia prepares to IPO of major secondary shares in Aramco

(MENAFN) Informed sources have revealed that Saudi Arabia is likely to announce a significant secondary offering of shares in the oil giant later today, pending final approval. The anticipated share offering is expected to be launched on Sunday. This move is the culmination of a years-long effort to sell another stake in one of the world's most valuable companies, following its record initial public offering in 2019, which raised USD29.4 billion.



Two sources familiar with the matter mentioned last week that the secondary offering could take place in June, with one of them estimating that it could generate around USD10 billion. Aramco, a key financial pillar for the Saudi government, plays a crucial role in funding the country's ambitious economic diversification strategy, aimed at reducing its dependence on oil, as previously emphasized by the Crown Prince.



Despite a roughly 25% decline in profits, Aramco increased its dividends to nearly USD98 billion in 2023, up from the annual USD75 billion. The company plans to spend USD124.3 billion this year. In addition to its substantial dividend payouts, Aramco has been actively investing in refineries and petrochemical projects in China and other regions. It has also expanded its retail and trading operations and increased its focus on the gas sector, marking its first investments in the liquefied natural gas market abroad last year.



Previously, sources reported that major banks such as Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and HSBC are managing this offering. The upcoming secondary share offering represents a strategic effort to leverage Aramco's vast financial resources to support Saudi Arabia's broader economic goals while continuing to secure substantial revenue for the government.

MENAFN30052024000045015682ID1108276447