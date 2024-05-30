EU Has No Reason To Extend Russian Gas Transit Via Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union had more than two years to prepare for the termination of transit of Russian through Ukraine's gas transmission system so it has no reason to ask Ukraine to extend any transit contracts with Russian companies.

European Commissioner for Kadri Simson stated this today in Brussels at the doorstep of the EU Council on Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The transit agreement that allows to deliver gas via the Ukrainian route was prolonged in 2019. The contract was signed for five years. This means that it will expire by year-end. I visited Kyiv a couple of weeks ago, and I was very clear when I met with my counterparts, the Ukrainian Transmission System Operator, that Europe has been preparing for this moment, when the transit agreement will expire, for more than two years," said the European Commissioner.

"We have found alternative supply routes and there is no need from our side to request from Ukraine to launch any kind talks with Russian companies," Kadri Simson added.

As reported, the European Union has long been preparing for the moment when the key agreement with Russia on gas transit via Ukraine will expire at the end of this year. Even after the Russian invasion, Ukraine remained a route for the transit of Russian gas to Europe, although the pipeline was used at under 40% of the contracted capacities.

Countries such as Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic are most dependent on the supply of Russian gas via Ukraine.