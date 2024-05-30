Ukraine Government Approves Draft Deal With U.S. For $7.9B In Financial, Economic Support - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft agreement between Ukraine and the USA, which will allow to receive almost $7.9 billion of and economic support.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal at a meeting on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Today we are approving a draft agreement between Ukraine and the USA, which will allow Ukraine to receive almost $7.9 billion in financial and economic support. These are funds within the new package of American aid, which will be directed to the Ukraine budget," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the government also decided to attract up to EUR 100 million from the European Investment Bank. According to the head of government, these funds will be used for lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

PM Shmyhal also recalled that Ukraine had already received $11.8 billion in international financial aid this year. This includes funds from the IMF, the European Union under the Ukraine Facility, and other partners: Japan, Canada, and the UK.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, announced on Monday during a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels Germany's plans to allocate another EUR 60 million for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.