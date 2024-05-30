Increase In Tariffs On Grain Imports From Russia And Belarus Should Stop Its Exports To Europe - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Increasing tariffs on imports of Russian and Belarusian grain should stop its exports to Europe and deprive the aggressor of profits.

This was stated by Prime Denys Shmyhal in his Telegram , commenting on the relevant decision of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Ukrinform reports.

"The E has agreed at the ministerial level to increase tariffs on imports of Russian and Belarusian grain. This should actually stop its exports to Europe, deprive the aggressor of profits and help stabilise the European market," Shmyhal said.

PM, EU leaders discuss provision of air defense systems to Ukraine

He thanked Ukraine's European partners for this strong step.

"European and Ukrainian farmers will benefit from this decision, while the Russian economy will lose," the Prime Minister said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU ministers agreed to impose high tariffs on grain imports from Russia and Belarus from 1 July .

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers