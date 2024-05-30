Energy Aid From Sweden Will Be Distributed Among Four Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new aid package for the Ukrainian energy sector, approved by the Swedish government, will be distributed among power facilities in Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the of Energy of Ukraine .

"The coordinator of the assistance is the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). The funds provided will be spent on the of power equipment (generators, transformers, etc.) and the restoration of the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions," the statement said.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has received 122 shipments of power equipment from Sweden weighing more than 1,357 tonnes, including hundreds of generators, transformers, gas meters, electrical cables and other equipment for restoration and repair.

In addition, Sweden has already contributed almost EUR 25.3 million to the Energy Support Fund.

As reported, Sweden is allocating a new aid package worth SEK 650 million (EUR 56.5 million) to increase Ukraine's electricity generation and transmission capacities.

Photo: ua