Ulviyya Akhundova's Exhibition Comfort Zone Opens In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Staying in your comfort zone allows you to draw on experienceyou've gained while new experiences can cause pause andtrepidation, keeping in one's comfort zone inspires confidence andlimits anxiety.

Ulviyya Akhundova's Comfort Zone offers acaptivating journey into the world of relaxation and cherishedmemories from her travels. Through a diverse range of artisticstyles, Ulviyya skillfully captures the essence of comfort and thebeauty found in moments of tranquility. Her works reflect theexternal landscapes of her travels and delve into the internallandscapes of emotions and memories, creating a compellingnarrative that resonates with the viewer's own experiences offinding solace and joy in life's simple pleasures.

Comfort Zone is a captivating experience designed totransport viewers to a space of ease, comfort, and nostalgia. Theconcept of the "comfort zone" signifies a place or situation whereone feels safe, relaxed, and at home. Ulviyya's artworks aremasterfully crafted to evoke feelings of warmth, security, andcontentment, inviting you to immerse yourself in the beauty ofcherished memories and the bliss of relaxation.

Ulviyya Akhundova believes that art is an essential part of herlife. Through her work, she expresses her emotions and sharesstories from her subconscious, portraying various experiences,emotions, and fragments of life. These experiences and significantevents have a special meaning for her, intertwining with thenarrative of her journeys and leaving a profound imprint on herlife path. Her art can be described as a philosophical explorationof existence.

We are excited to invite all art lovers to attend the officialopening of Ulviyya Akhundova's solo exhibition ComfortZone on May 29 at 6 PM in the Vajiha Samadova Gallery of theUnion of Artists of Azerbaijan. The exhibition showcases over 40 ofthe artist' paintings and runs until June 5, 2024.

Ulviyya Akhundova, born in Baku in 2000, is a versatile artist,painter, curator, and art business consultant. She studied Fine ArtPainting at the University of the Arts in London and completed hermaster's degree in Art Business at Sotheby's Institute of Art.

By 2024, she had become a prominent figure in the art scene anda member of the Union of Artists in Azerbaijan. Ulviyya has curatedthree exhibitions from 2020 to 2023 and held a solo exhibitiontitled "DETENTE" in December 2023, showcasing her unique vision andartistic prowess. Her multifaceted roles in the art world bridgecreativity with strategic insight and foster meaningful dialoguesthrough her art.