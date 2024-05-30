China calls on EU to cease investigation into EVs tariffs

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Beijing called on the European Commission to cease its investigation into tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, labeling the inquiry as "illogical" and inconsistent with international regulations. This plea from the Chinese Foreign Ministry comes in response to the Commission's investigation, initiated in October, to determine whether China's electric car industry benefits from government subsidies that warrant additional tariffs.



The European Commission, which regulates trade within the 27-nation European Union, has delayed its decision on the potential imposition of customs duties until after the European Parliament elections scheduled for June 9. This investigation is part of a broader scrutiny by the EU into Chinese subsidy practices.



Meanwhile, the United States has also taken a firm stance on Chinese electric vehicles. Last week, the Biden administration announced a 100 percent increase in customs duties on Chinese electric cars, a move that had been widely anticipated.



Earlier this month, the Chinese Minister of Commerce defended the rapid growth of China's electric vehicle sector, attributing its success not to subsidies but to "continuous technological innovations." The Minister dismissed accusations from the United States and Europe regarding "excess capacity" as unfounded. He further highlighted that China's dominance in the electric vehicle market is due to its "well-established supply chain system and market competition."



Last month, Beijing criticized the EU's investigation into Chinese electric vehicle subsidies as "protectionist," arguing that the inquiry could result in unjustified tariffs on vehicles perceived to be unfairly priced.

