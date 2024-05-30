.XYZ's BOOM Year: Launched 10 Tlds, China, ETH.XYZ, And Block.XYZ Rebrand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

XYZ Registry Celebrates a Decade of Innovation - Chapter 7: Expanding Influence and Embracing Web3 (2021)

- Daniel Negari

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In this seventh chapter of this series, XYZ Registry navigates through 2021 with strategic expansions, significant partnerships, and innovative launches, further solidifying its role in the evolving digital landscape. See all chapters as they unfold: .

This is the story of .xyz -a story about shattering barriers and reshaping the digital frontier.

Domain Expansions and Strategic Regulatory Approvals

In the first quarter of 2021, XYZ Registry launched .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, and .Quest (1). This introduction of new domain names followed a strategic pricing model, making them more accessible and affordable than the $8,000 price tag (2) of the previously launched .Makeup.

On March 5, XYZ announced a significant regulatory milestone as XYZ Registry secured MIIT Approval (3) for eight of its top-level domains: .Rent, .College, .Baby, .Monster, .Security, .Protection, .Storage, and .Theatre. This approval not only enhanced the accessibility of these TLDs in one of the world's largest markets, China, but also enabled Chinese customers to launch their websites using these domains.

On July 14, 2021, XYZ Registry relaunched five additionally acquired domain names-.Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, and .Yachts -with a significant price reduction of 60-80%. This strategic move made these highly relevant domain names more affordable and accessible than ever before, extending the reach and impact of XYZ Registry's diverse offerings.

BOOM

During this 2021 bull run, .XYZ sales soared, accompanied by the introduction of the 10 new domain choices at competitive prices, further expanding competition and choice. This pivotal year marked a significant milestone in XYZ's journey.

Innovative Reporting and Partnerships

October 14, 2021 marked the launch of the Domains Report (/dr ), a monthly publication by XYZ that shares insights into premium sales, aftermarket activity, and trends within the .xyz community. This report offers valuable testimonials from registrants, and showcases notable sales, influential personalities, and venture funded companies using .xyz domains.

Further enhancing its commitment to online safety, XYZ partnered with the Internet Watch Foundation (4) on November 1, 2021. This partnership underscores XYZ's dedication to combating online abuse and providing a safer internet environment.

Major Announcements and Blockchain Integration

The year also saw significant announcements such as becoming the new online home for Block, Inc. (formerly Square, Inc.) on December 15, 2021 (5). This rebranding reflected the company's expansion beyond its original products and its ongoing growth within the financial services sector.

Continuing its support for the blockchain community, XYZ Registry launched Eth on December 20. This service allows .eth name holders to turn their ENS profiles into shareable URLs (6), making it easier to display and share wallet and profile information online. This launch supports XYZ's vision of enhancing unique internet usability and accessibility.

Recognition of .xyz in the Web3 Community

Ending the year on a high note, on December 28, in an article titled“WTF is .xyz?” TechCrunch recognized .xyz (7) as the preferred URL ending for many web3 companies, highlighting the domain's growing relevance and adoption in the blockchain and digital asset sectors.

Looking Ahead

In Chapter 8, XYZ Registry will journey through 2022, a year characterized by strategic collaborations, expansive growth in domain offerings, and a commitment to fostering web3 innovation. Get ready to explore how XYZ Registry engaged in content collaborations to enhance online safety and expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of ten new domains, catering to a diverse range of interests and industries.

See all chapters as they unfold: .

Stay connected with XYZ's latest ventures by subscribing: #newsletter

About XYZ

XYZ stands at the forefront of technological innovation, providing a diverse array of domain name options, including the globally popular .xyz. The registry's impressive portfolio spans across domains such as .Cars, .Car, and .Auto, .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Storage, .Baby, .Monster, .Beauty, .Hair, .Skin, .Makeup, .Quest, .Homes, .Autos, .Motorcycles, .Boats, .Yachts, .Tickets, .Game, .Guitars, .Audio, .Christmas, .Diet, .Flowers, .Hosting, .Pics, .Mom, .LOL, .Lat, and .CEO. Discover more about XYZ at .

(1) /blog/beauty-hair-skin-makeup-quest

(2)

(3) /blog/miit-accreditation-2021

(4)

(5) /blog/blockxyz

(6) /blog/ethxyz

(7)

XYZ Team

Generation LLC

...