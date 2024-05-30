Erik Moore Named Program Director Of New Online MS In Cybersecurity Program At Albers School Of Business And Economics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Albers' new MS in Cybersecurity Leadership will address real-world challenges at companies, agencies, and other types of entities where emerging complex cybersecurity challenges affect whole organizations.

MS in Cybersecurity Leadership Program Director Erik Moore

New program is designed for students from a broad range of backgrounds striving to advance in cybersecurity leadership.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle University's Albers School of Business and Economics announced that it has appointed Erik Moore as the Program Director for its newest online graduate program, the Master of Science in Cybersecurity Leadership .“This innovative program in cybersecurity leadership is designed for those advancing from technical roles and those transitioning from leadership roles in other areas,” Moore said.“It will address real-world challenges at companies, government agencies, and other types of entities where emerging complex cybersecurity challenges affect whole organizations.”Moore brings a wealth of academic and industry experience to Albers. He formerly taught at Regis University for over two decades and founded their National Security Agency-designated Center of Academic Excellence. As a leading cybersecurity architect, Erik has developed and directed cybersecurity, field services, and large scale infrastructure in leading technologies for the private and public sector."Investing in cybersecurity education is an investment in our collective future," said Joseph M. Phillips, Dean of the Albers School of Business and Economics. "Erik Moore's expertise, knowledge, and experience in this area serve as the bridge between theory and practice, connecting students with real-world opportunities that enrich the Cybersecurity Leadership program."The online MS in Cybersecurity Leadership program launches in fall 2024 and can be completed in two years. Course curriculum is designed to enhance students' knowledge of cybersecurity while providing foundational leadership skills. Examples of courses include Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence; Cybersecurity, IT Risk Advisory, and Assurance; and Law and Ethics in Cybersecurity.Individuals who earn the degree can go on to apply for positions such as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO); Cybersecurity Risk Director; Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Director; Cybersecurity Awareness Manager; and Incident Response Manager, among others.For more information about the program, visit the MS in Cybersecurity Leadership site .

