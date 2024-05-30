Keithly-Williams Seeds Becomes First Ecorobotix Dealer For Western USA And Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ecorobotix is excited to announce a new dealership agreement with Keithly-Williams Seeds, a leading distributor of vegetable seeds and equipment in the western United States and Mexico, boasting over 40 years of experience.This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Ecorobotix, as it facilitates the introduction of the ARA ultra-high precision sprayer to growers in not only western states but also opens up an entirely new for the company in Mexico."We are thrilled to join forces with Ecorobotix and bring the revolutionary ARA high-precision sprayer to our customers," said Nick Copass, Sales Manager Steel/Fabrication at Keithly-Williams Seeds. "This state-of-the-art technology is a game-changer in agriculture, perfectly aligning with our mission to provide cutting-edge, sustainable solutions that help farmers thrive in the modern era."Expanding the Ecorobotix dealer network is a major milestone for the company. The US branch, established in late 2023, continues to grow, building on the robust foundation of its Swiss headquarters, which has been operational for over a decade. Ecorobotix is now active in over 15 European countries, the US, Canada, South America, and Mexico."Having Keithly-Williams as our Distributor on the West Coast of the United States, and also being able to enter the very important Mexican market, is a fantastic way to put Ecorobotix close to thousands of growers," remarked José Marchetti, RM/BD for The Americas at Ecorobotix.For more information, please contact Keithly-Williams Seeds headquarters in Yuma, Arizona: (800) 533-3465 [Website ]About EcorobotixEcorobotix, a Swiss Certified B Corporation®, was established with a transformative vision to revolutionize agriculture by prioritizing environmental preservation through the reduction of chemical and energy usage, as well as minimizing soil impact. Ecorobotix developed its ARA smart sprayer which combines both Ecorobotix's AI Plant-by-PlantTM software and UHP-Spray-TechnologyTM, together providing an innovative solution that operates at a plant-by-plant level, delivering unparalleled precision in crop treatment. ARA achieves remarkable reductions in inputs while simultaneously boosting crop yields and substantially curtailing CO2 emissions. Visit ecorobotix to learn more.Contact Ecorobotix●General Sales: ...●North America Sales: ...●Media: ...

Abbey Flury

Ecorobotix

+41 21 561 07 21

email us here