Ez-XBRL Solutions Unveils Inline XBRL Compliance Solutions For Tailored Shareholder Reports (TSR)

WASHINGTON DC, DC, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ez-XBRL Solutions, a global leader in compliance technology, today announced enhancing their current offerings with Tailored Report (TSR) in Inline XBRL (iXBRL). These solutions are designed to meet the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) new mandate for Tailored Shareholder Reports (TSR) by companies.Starting July 24, 2024, the SEC's TSR mandate will transform shareholder reporting for mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investment companies will be required to disclose their TSR in a standardized, structured data format using Inline XBRL. This format will provide investors with a clear summary of essential investment details, including strategies, risks, performance, fees, and more.Ez-XBRL Solutions leverages over 15 years of XBRL reporting experience and patented AI and Machine Learning technologies to offer an automated solution that addresses the mandate's requirements. The platform's enhanced features assist funds in tagging, reviewing, and verifying reports, ensuring accuracy and consistency in the Inline XBRL tagging process.Inline XBRL allows investment companies to integrate XBRL data into HTML filings directly, simplifying the reporting process and enhancing the accessibility of financial disclosures for investors and analysts.Aneet Kumar, President of Ez-XBRL Solutions, stated, "We're excited to introduce our updated platform, enhanced to comply with the SEC's TSR mandate. This launch underscores our dedication to transparency, accountability, and building investor trust. With these advanced reporting technologies, Ez-XBRL Solutions is poised to continue meeting the dynamic regulatory landscape and adding value for our clients."**About Ez-XBRL Solutions**Based in the USA, Ez-XBRL Solutions, Inc. serves a diverse international clientele, including the UK, India, South Africa, and the EU. The company specializes in financial regulatory compliance and analytics, offering user-friendly, accurate, and versatile web-based applications.Ez-XBRL's team brings extensive expertise in financial reporting, XBRL, natural language processing, big data, and cloud software. The company's service and support teams are renowned for their customer-centric approach and commitment to exceeding expectations.For further information on Ez-XBRL Solutions and its solutions for Enhanced Shareholder Reporting with Tailored Shareholder Reports (TSR), please visit our blog .Contact UsFor business inquiries, please email us at ...

