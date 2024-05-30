Orchestry Achieves Microsoft Modern Work Enterprise Solution Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Michal Pisarek, CEO of OrchestryVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Orchestry, a leading software provider for Microsoft 365 management, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Microsoft Modern Work Enterprise Solution designation. This recognition is awarded to solutions that significantly enhance enterprise-level deployment and management of Microsoft 365 environments.The Microsoft Modern Work Enterprise Solution designation is a mark of excellence and a testament to the provider's capability to deliver advanced solutions that facilitate seamless collaboration, communication, and productivity in large-scale organizations using Microsoft 365. By receiving this designation, Orchestry has demonstrated a commitment to quality and the fulfillment of stringent requirements set by Microsoft.To be eligible for this designation, a solution must meet the following requirements:1. Integration Excellence: Full integration with Microsoft 365 services, ensuring that users experience a seamless workflow across Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and other M365 applications.2. Security Compliance: Adherence to Microsoft's security standards, including data protection measures and compliance with global cybersecurity norms.3. Proven Scalability: Demonstrated scalability to meet the needs of enterprise-level organizations, supporting a wide range of functionalities across different departments and geographies.4. Customer Success Track Record: Verified customer success stories that showcase significant improvements in productivity, efficiency, and collaboration within enterprises.5. Innovation and Continuous Improvement: Ongoing development and innovation that align with Microsoft's future roadmaps and technology advancements."Receiving the Microsoft Modern Work Enterprise Solution designation is a significant achievement for Orchestry," said Michal Pisarek, CEO of Orchestry. "This recognition not only validates our efforts to provide a top-tier management solution for Microsoft 365 but also reinforces our position as a leader in the technology industry."This designation highlights Orchestry's expertise in streamlining the management of Microsoft 365 environments, optimizing storage and license costs, and supporting the deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot. It positions Orchestry as a preferred partner for enterprises looking to leverage the full potential of their Microsoft 365 investment.Enterprises interested in learning more about Orchestry and its offerings can visit .About OrchestryOrchestry is an all-in-one enterprise-grade M365 management platform that provides unparalleled predictive insights and automated governance, ensuring a secure, efficient, and AI-ready workspace. Orchestry helps you experience operational agility, reduced costs, and enhanced compliance, paving the way for strategic growth and digital innovation.For further information, please contact:Valerie Sergienko – Director of Marketing...

