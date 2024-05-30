Ackah Business Immigration Law Moves To New Location In Calgary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ackah Business Immigration Law's new office in Calgary

Canada Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah

Ackah Business Immigration Law has moved to a larger office where we can better serve our clients!

- Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ackah Business Immigration Law moved to a new location in Calgary on March 1, 2024. Our new address is:Ackah Business Immigration LawSuite 7301015 4 St SWCalgary, AB, T2R 1J4(403) 452 -9515...Ackah Business Immigration Law helps corporate and individual immigration clients move to Canada and the United States for business and personal reasons. Whether business is done south of the border, across the pond or around the world, Ackah Law helps clients achieve their desired business objectives. The firm uses technology and a global support team to ensure services are available 24/7/365 - whenever and wherever clients need to cross borders seamlessly!Since opening in 2010, Ackah Law's Calgary office has been the firm's headquarters. Calgary is a diverse city, and immigrants are a vital part of Calgary's growth. Calgarians are warm and welcoming to newcomers, and the community represents 240 different ethnic origins. Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, founder of Ackah Business Immigration Law is proud of the many local awards and recognitions her firm has achieved:. 2024: Platinum Winner for Immigration Lawyer in CommunityVotes Calgary 2023. 2024: Named the Top Choice Immigration Law Firm of 2024 in Calgary, Alberta Canada. 2024: Ranked #2 in 10 Best Immigration Lawyers In Calgary by TrustAnalytica“We are thrilled to continue to grow and thrive in Calgary as we serve clients across Canada and around the globe,” said Evelyn Ackah, Canada immigration lawyer and Founder and Managing Partner of Ackah Business Immigration Law.“We look forward to continuing to provide the same excellent Canadian and U.S. immigration support to our corporate and employee-based clients from our new larger offices in Calgary."Ackah Business Immigration Law has its main office in Calgary, Alberta, and locations in Vancouver and Toronto."If you need immigration assistance or know someone who needs our expertise, please share our contact information with them". said Evelyn Ackah.About Ackah LawAckah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary , Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at ... or (403) 452 -9515.

