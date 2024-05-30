Rootstock And Hackernoon Announce #Bitcoin Writing Contest With $17,500 Up For Grabs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The #Bitcoin Writing Contest by Rootstock & HackerNoon

Thought leaders, skilled writers, talented developers, or even those passionate about can share their expertise for a chance to win thousands of dollars

- HackerNoon Founder and CEO David SmookeEDWARDS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HackerNoon, the independent tech publishing platform, is pleased to announce a major new writing contest centered around bitcoin with $17,500 up for grabs.Sponsored by Rootstock Community, the #bitcoin Writing Contest offers thought leaders, skilled writers, talented developers, or even those passionate about bitcoin to share their expertise on the first cryptocurrency to have exceeded $1 trillion in market cap and win thousands of dollars in doing so.Spread across 3 rounds, the #bitcoin Writing Contest is open to anyone over the age of 18 with no location restrictions.Each round, the top 10 story submissions with the most views will be voted on by HackerNoon staff and the top 3 stories with the most votes will win cash prizes as follows:- 1st prize - $2,000- 2nd prize - $1,500- 3rd prize - $1,000Additionally, thought leadership articles focused on the Rootstock blockchain will be reviewed separately and the top 2 for each round will receive $650 apiece.Submissions are now open for Round 1, with the deadline of July 21.The contest welcomes submissions under the following themes:- Thought Leadership: Explore various Bitcoin topics, both new and old, such as Runes, what Satoshi's writings mean to you, ordinals, layer 2 solutions, sidechains, how Bitcoin changed finance forever, and/or quality analysis about its price prediction or impact on inflation.- Dev Stack and Tooling: Delve into the development stack and tooling related to building on Bitcoin, including SDKs, APIs, smart contract development frameworks, etc. Developers and makers should showcase the technical capabilities for building with Bitcoin.- Tutorials: Provide step-by-step tutorials on how to build applications, smart contracts, or implement specific features. Bonus points for building on Rootstock. These tutorials will serve as practical guides for developers and enthusiasts looking to start building on Bitcoin.As with all HackerNoon writing contests , multiple entries are both valid and encouraged as the same author can win more than one prize following the vote tally.“I first learned of Bitcoin from a HackerNoon story submission,” said HackerNoon Founder & CEO David Smooke.“Bitcoin is the mascot of digital cash. We're excited to work with companies, like RootstockLabs, that empower others to build with Bitcoin. It's a multi-trillion dollar economy built atop an open source foundation against translation fees. I'm excited to read more Bitcoin stories and learn more about the people developing the ecosystem ftw.”HackerNoon offers a platform that captures a diverse range of views on cryptocurrency, with over 5,000 articles published on bitcoin alone. The #Bitcoin Writing Contest is the latest in a series of writing contests designed to help authors monetize their expertise and give back to the tech community.Learn more about our writing contests here.About HackerNoonHackerNoon is a global platform built for technologists to read, write, and publish. With an open and international community of 45,000+ contributing writers and 4,000,000+ curious monthly readers, HackerNoon is at the forefront of technology storytelling. Founded in 2016, HackerNoon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.About RootstockRootstock is the first and longest-lasting Bitcoin sidechain. It is the only Bitcoin layer 2 today that combines the security of Bitcoin's proof-of-work, with Ethereum's smart contract capabilities. Rootstock is open-source, EVM-compatible, and secured by over 60% of Bitcoin's hashing power, which makes it a gateway to a vibrant ecosystem of dApps that continues to evolve to become fully trustless.

