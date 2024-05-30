National Multiple Sclerosis Society Continues Efforts To Support People Living With MS

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, 30 May 2024: The UAE has celebrated World Multiple Sclerosis Day for the second consecutive year with a series of initiatives led by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). World MS Day, marked annually on 30 May, is the global movement's day of action to raise awareness of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and encourage understanding and support for people living with MS.

This year's World MS Day campaign aims to raise awareness across the UAE and advocate for action-focused collaboration among all stakeholders to better the lives of people with MS, and to mobilise resources to advance research towards finding a cure for MS.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, commended the progress made so far to improve the lives of people living with MS, praising the role of doctors, healthcare providers, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, highlighting their ongoing efforts to care for people living with MS.

His Highness expressed solidarity with the medical and care providers within the MS community, pledging full support to them, especially through advancing research to find a cure for MS. His Highness also added that the UAE will continue to support and drive global efforts to combat MS, in order to create a future free of the disease.

This year's campaign included the organisation of a meeting in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH), under the name MS Majlis: Shaping the Future of MS Support in the UAE. The MS Majlis brought together key stakeholders and representatives from the government, the healthcare sector, and regulators.

At the MS Majlis, NMSS announced the formation of the National Coalition for MS, through which NMSS seeks to bring together government entities, healthcare providers, insurance entities, pharmaceutical companies, and education entities, to advance NMSS's mission of providing support and resources, as well as driving research and development.

The National Coalition for MS will have three key objectives: ensuring an action-oriented approach to deliver the MS agenda; providing a forum for nationwide collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and advocacy for MS in the UAE; and creating a formalised mechanism to fulfill NMSS's priorities and define the roles and responsibilities of different members of the coalition.

The National MS Coalition will welcome members in 2024, and aims to engage public, private, and non-governmental organizations through regular meetings to address challenges, track progress, and measure impact against set KPIs to ensure continuous support and progress in the fight against MS in the UAE.

World MS Day 2024-2025's theme, Diagnosis, emphasises the importance of early and accurate diagnosis of MS. The campaign highlights the global challenges that hinder timely diagnosis and encourages proactive healthcare measures to address gaps in providing holistic care and specialized services. In an effort to address these gaps, the MS Majlis aimed to develop a national agenda for MS in the UAE and create a supportive ecosystem for those living with the condition.

The Majlis's agenda also focused on identifying gaps in available data and exploring ways to address them to improve healthcare outcomes for people living with MS, as well as prioritising funding for research dedicated to finding a cure for MS.

Her Excellency Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS), Director General of Emirates Drug Establishment, and Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Bone Marrow Transplant program at Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), said: 'Today, we reflect on our achievements over two years of working with and for the MS community in the UAE. This year, we leveraged World MS Day as a springboard for us to take action, and we commend the joint efforts of the public and private sector institutions to address the challenges of MS. By bringing together key stakeholders in the country to drive forward a national MS agenda, we were able to witness the transformative power of collaboration.

“The National MS Society is committed to raising awareness about multiple sclerosis (MS) and its symptoms, emphasising early and accurate diagnosis, and encouraging research that can lead to a breakthrough cure in the future. Together, we are united in our mission to mitigate its impact and improve the lives of people living with MS.'

In honour of World MS Day, NMSS organised and supported several interactive activities to engage the community. From 24 – 26 May 2024, an MS Awareness Booth was set up at Galleria Mall to educate the public about MS.

Dr Ahmed Shatila, Consultant Neurologist at the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and Chair of the Medical Advisory Committee of the National MS Society, was present to speak with mall visitors, explaining what MS is and discussing the importance of public awareness and early diagnosis.

NMSS also endorsed an MS Awareness Walk on 26 May 2024 at Yas Mall, organised by Emirates Steel Company and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The walk brought together members of the community from all ages and abilities, demonstrating growing public support in the UAE for people with MS.

NMSS also collaborated with more than 60 cafes across the UAE to launch a nationwide community-led awareness campaign. Running from 30 May until 2 June 2024, the activation brings together popular cafes to raise awareness to their customers on MS in an effort to maximise outreach and impact. Participating cafes have pledged to display resources to educate their visitors on MS.

The National MS Society also launched the second instalment of its MS Heroes video campaign which spotlights people with MS, showcasing their journey through diagnosis and highlighting their resilience.