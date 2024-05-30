(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A sports watch in its essence and nature, but whose appearance and treatment place it more on the side of elegant watches reserved for purists. The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph 2024 is adorned with fresh and refined colours and compelling contrasts between dials, counters and bracelets. Sporty certainly in terms of functions, but ever so casual and chic in terms of overall aesthetics.
Everything about the Tonda PF Sport Chronograph exudes relaxation and personal down time, away from the arena, in a world of hedonistic elegance. The three variations – Milano Blue, Arctic Grey, and London Grey – stand out immediately because of their quiet strength and absolute serenity. This comes from the colour accords of the counters and bracelets, and the perfect balance between the perfectly integrated case and bracelet assembly designs. All is one.
CHRONOGRAPH WITH SPORTY ELEGANCE
The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph reveals the painstaking care it has received, starting with the guilloch dial with « clou triangulaire » pattern, which catches the light with great effect. The timer flange and counters are colour matched. The knurled bezel is a Parmigiani Fleurier signature, but here the notches are more pronounced than in the regular collection. The bracelet is also worked in the sartorial spirit dear to the brand: its sophisticated texture is given a textile-like rendering, finished with a seam similar to those that the artisan-saddler uses when working with leather.
The form echoes the content just as elaborately. The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph is not only an object of beauty, but also a technical feat, equipped with a high-frequency (5 Hz) manufacturing movement with integrated chronograph. It is COSC certified and offers 65 hours of power reserve, enough to enjoy special moments in complete peace of mind. Its oscillating weight, designed specifically for this line, is skeletonized to evoke the steering wheel of the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO.
The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph transcends its primary function to become an object of modern elegance, a symbol of hedonism and sporting escape. Whether to enhance moments of relaxation and leisure, such as an informal lunch, or to bring a touch of refinement to sporting events without stealing the show, this watch adapts with ease. For those looking for adventure and elegance during vacations or getaways, it is an ideal companion. On a daily basis, it appeals to those who seek a constant level of refinement.
With this new work, Parmigiani Fleurier reaffirms its desire to combine exceptional watchmaking craftsmanship with an art of living imbued with refined elegance.
CALIBER
PF070 – COSC-CERTIFIED AUTOMATIC MANUFACTURE MOVEMENT WITH INTEGRATED CHRONOGRAPH
Power reserve: 65 hours
Frequency: 36,000 Vph (5 Hz)
Jewels: 42
No. of components: 315
Total diameter: 30.6 mm
Thickness: 6.95 mm
Decoration: satin-finished open worked bridges, hand-bevelled edges
Oscillating weight: 22ct rose gold ̧ skeletonized, polished and sandblasted
CASE
Polished and satin-finished stainless steel with knurled bezel
Diameter: 42 mm
Thickness: 12.9 mm
Crown: Ø 6.5 mm, screwed-in
Glass: ARunic anti-reflective sapphire
Case back: sapphire glass
Engraving on case back: serial number –“PARMIGIANI FLEURIER” –“36'000 Alt/h”
Water resistance: 100 m
DIAL
Color: silver & Milano blue / silver & London grey / silver & Arctic grey
Finishing: clou triangulaire guilloch
Indices: hand-applied 18ct gold rhodium-plated appliques with black luminescent coating
HANDS
Hours and minutes: 18ct gold rhodium-plated skeletonized delta-shaped with black luminescent coating
Chronograph and small seconds: rhodium-plated steel
STRAP
Rubber strap (Milano Blue, Artic Grey, London Grey)
Closure: stainless steel folding clasp
