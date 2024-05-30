Everything about the Tonda PF Sport Chronograph exudes relaxation and personal down time, away from the arena, in a world of hedonistic elegance. The three variations – Milano Blue, Arctic Grey, and London Grey – stand out immediately because of their quiet strength and absolute serenity. This comes from the colour accords of the counters and bracelets, and the perfect balance between the perfectly integrated case and bracelet assembly designs. All is one.

CHRONOGRAPH WITH SPORTY ELEGANCE

The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph reveals the painstaking care it has received, starting with the guilloch dial with « clou triangulaire » pattern, which catches the light with great effect. The timer flange and counters are colour matched. The knurled bezel is a Parmigiani Fleurier signature, but here the notches are more pronounced than in the regular collection. The bracelet is also worked in the sartorial spirit dear to the brand: its sophisticated texture is given a textile-like rendering, finished with a seam similar to those that the artisan-saddler uses when working with leather.

The form echoes the content just as elaborately. The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph is not only an object of beauty, but also a technical feat, equipped with a high-frequency (5 Hz) manufacturing movement with integrated chronograph. It is COSC certified and offers 65 hours of power reserve, enough to enjoy special moments in complete peace of mind. Its oscillating weight, designed specifically for this line, is skeletonized to evoke the steering wheel of the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO.

The Tonda PF Sport Chronograph transcends its primary function to become an object of modern elegance, a symbol of hedonism and sporting escape. Whether to enhance moments of relaxation and leisure, such as an informal lunch, or to bring a touch of refinement to sporting events without stealing the show, this watch adapts with ease. For those looking for adventure and elegance during vacations or getaways, it is an ideal companion. On a daily basis, it appeals to those who seek a constant level of refinement.

With this new work, Parmigiani Fleurier reaffirms its desire to combine exceptional watchmaking craftsmanship with an art of living imbued with refined elegance.