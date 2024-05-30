EU court sides with Google, Amazon, BNP in dispute over Italian regulatory requirements

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the European Union Court of Justice ruled in favor of Alphabet's Google, Amazon, and BNP in a legal battle against an Italian law that mandated these companies to disclose detailed information about their operations. This case revolved around decisions made by Italian authorities in 2020 and 2021, which required online service providers operating in Italy to register and furnish various operational details, alongside making a contribution or facing penalties.



The companies contested these requirements, arguing that they contradicted European Union legislation. According to EU rules, companies offering online services are only obligated to comply with the regulations of the country where they are headquartered. Consequently, the countries where these services are provided should not impose their own additional laws on these companies.



The European Court of Justice, based in Luxembourg, upheld this argument. The judges declared that EU member states cannot impose supplementary obligations on companies that provide online services if their headquarters are located in another EU member state. This ruling effectively means that Italy cannot enforce its registration and financial contribution requirements on these companies.



Google and BNP's European headquarters are located in Ireland, while Amazon's headquarters are in Luxembourg. This ruling reinforces the principle that EU-wide companies are regulated primarily by the rules of the country where they are based, not by those of the countries where they operate.

