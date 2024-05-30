Agriculture 4.0 Market Growing Exponentially By 2031 Due To Rising Demand For Sustainable And Efficient Farming

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agriculture 4.0 Size and Growth Report

Agriculture 4.0 Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024 - 2031

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agriculture 4.0 Market Scope & OverviewThe Agriculture 4.0 Market is being fueled by the increasing adoption of precision agriculture, the rising demand for data-driven farming solutions, and the growing need for resource optimization in agriculture.- The adoption of precision agriculture, which involves the use of sensors, data analytics, and automation to optimize crop management, is a major driving force. Additionally, the integration of IoT devices in agriculture enables real-time monitoring and control of various parameters, leading to improved decision-making and resource utilization.- The increasing demand for sustainable and efficient farming practices, coupled with the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and drones, is propelling the market forward.Companies like John Deere and Trimble are investing heavily in developing and deploying Agriculture 4.0 solutions.- For example, John Deere's See & Spray Ultimate technology utilizes AI and machine learning to precisely target weeds with herbicides, reducing chemical usage and environmental impact.Download Free Sample Report with Full TOC & Graphs @KEY PLAYERS:- Mothive- Cropx- Arable- AgriData- Agrowatcher- PrecisionHawk- AgriBot- Saga Robotics- Robotics Plus- Phytech- Ceres ImagingKEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Application.Picking Crops.Milking Livestock.Agrochemical Distribution.Remote Monitoring.Vertical Farming.Genetically Modified Cropsby Application, Vertical farming, which involves growing crops in vertically stacked layers, held a significant revenue share in 2023. This is due to its ability to maximize space utilization, reduce water consumption, and enable year-round crop production, making it an attractive solution for urban agriculture and regions with limited arable land.By Technology.Sensors.loT.Big Data.Al.Cloud Computing.Blockchain.RoboticsMake an Enquiry Before Buying @Impact of the Global Disruption- The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, leading to increased prices for agricultural inputs such as fertilizers and energy. This has put pressure on farmers' profitability and raised concerns about food security. However, the war has also highlighted the importance of resilient and sustainable agricultural systems, potentially accelerating the adoption of Agriculture 4.0 technologies.- The global economic slowdown has also impacted the Agriculture 4.0 Market, as farmers may be more cautious about investing in new technologies during times of economic uncertainty. However, the long-term benefits of Agriculture 4.0, such as increased efficiency, reduced costs, and improved sustainability, are expected to outweigh short-term challenges.Regional Landscape- North America region is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share in the global market from 2024-2031, driven by the early adoption of precision agriculture technologies, strong government support for agricultural research and development, and the presence of major agricultural equipment manufacturers. For example, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has been actively promoting the adoption of precision agriculture through various initiatives and funding programs.- Asia Pacific region is predicted to experience robust revenue CAGR growth throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for food due to a growing population, the rising adoption of technology in agriculture, and supportive government policies. For instance, the Indian government's Digital Agriculture Mission aims to leverage digital technologies to enhance agricultural productivity and improve farmers' livelihoods.Key Takeaways.The Agriculture 4.0 Market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient farming practices..Precision agriculture, IoT, robotics, and AI are key technologies driving the transformation of the agriculture industry..The Russia-Ukraine war and the global economic slowdown pose challenges, but also highlight the importance of resilient and sustainable agricultural systems..North America is expected to dominate the market, while the Asia Pacific region is poised for strong growth.Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. Table of Content – Analysis of Key PointsChapter 1. Executive SummaryChapter 2. Global Market Definition and ScopeChapter 3. Global Market DynamicsChapter 4. Agriculture 4.0 Market Impact AnalysisChapter 4.1 COVID-19 Impact AnalysisChapter 4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia warChapter 4.3 Impact of ongoing RecessionChapter 5. Value Chain AnalysisChapter 6. Porter's 5 forces modelChapter 7. PEST AnalysisChapter 8. Agriculture 4.0 Global Market, by TechnologyChapter 9. Agriculture 4.0 Global Market, by ApplicationChapter 10. Regional OutlookChapter 11. Competitive IntelligenceChapter 12. Key Companies AnalysisChapter 13. Research ProcessContinued...Buy Single User License @Contact us:Akash AnandHead of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

