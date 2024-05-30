Federated Learning Market Size Is USD 355.2 Million By 2031 Driven By Increasing Demand For Real-Time Data Processing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Federated facilitates collaboration among organizations by allowing them to jointly train machine learning models without sharing their raw data.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Federated Learning size was valued at USD 134.5 Million in 2023. It is expected to hit USD 355.2 Million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 12.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.The Federated Learning market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the increasing need for data privacy and security across industries. Unlike traditional machine learning models that rely on centralized data, federated learning allows for decentralized training of algorithms, ensuring that sensitive data remains on local devices. This approach not only enhances privacy but also reduces the latency associated with data transfer, making it particularly attractive for applications in healthcare, finance, and IoT. As organizations become more aware of the benefits of federated learning, investments in this technology are expected to surge, leading to advancements in collaborative AI and more robust, secure data solutions.The surge in connected devices and the explosion of data generation have highlighted the limitations of traditional data processing methods, paving the way for federated learning to gain prominence. By enabling machine learning models to be trained on data stored across multiple devices or locations without transferring the data to a central server, federated learning significantly mitigates risks associated with data breaches and regulatory compliance. This decentralized approach aligns well with stringent data protection laws such as GDPR and HIPAA, making it an attractive option for industries dealing with sensitive information, including healthcare, finance, and retailGet a sample of the report @Covid 19 impact analysis:The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Federated Learning industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Federated Learning market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.Major companies profiled in the market report includeEdge Delta Inc., Secure AI Labs, Intellegens Ltd., Decentralized Machine Learning, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Owkin Inc., Enveil Inc., DataFleets Ltd, International Business Machines Corporation, FEDML, Cloudera Inc, Alphabet Inc., Apheris, Consilient, and others., and othersResearch objectives:The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. By Component: Solutions, Services. By Application: Drug Discovery, Data Privacy & Security Management, Risk Management, Shopping Experience Personalization, Industrial Internet of Things, Online Visual Object Detection, Others. By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises. By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others. 