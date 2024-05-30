Snowmobile Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues - 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Snowmobile Market

Depending on engine type, the four-stroke engine segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Snowmobile was valued at $1.59 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030. Consumer inclination toward use of e-snowmobiles as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute and their ability to increase the driving range drive the growth of the global snowmobile market .

Request Sample Pages Now:

The global snowmobile market was valued at $1.59 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Consumer inclination toward use of e-snowmobiles as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute and their ability to increase the driving range drive the growth of the global snowmobile market. On the other hand, high maintenance cost and several safety issues restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in winter tourism & adventure sports is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The key players profiled in this report include

The key players profiled in the report includes Alpina Snowmobiles S.r.l., Arctic Cat Inc., BRP, Crazy Mountain, John Deere GMBH & Co., MST, Polaris Inc., Taiga Motors, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Ski-doo and Lynx.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to dominate by 2030. At the same time, the online segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period.

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

Factors such as consumer inclination toward use of e-snow bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute, ability to increase diving range, and ease of navigation supplements growth of the market across the globe. However, factors such as high maintenance cost and safety issues related while driving are the factors that create a negative impact, which propels growth of the market. Moreover, wider application in rescue operations and surge in winter tourism & adventure sports are the factors that are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the market across the globe in the future.

Snowmobiles can be powered by a two stroke or a four-stroke engine. These engines are similar to that found in personal watercraft. Recent global economic recession has severely affected the global snowmobile market as these vehicles are expensive and may cost thousands of dollars, limiting their attractiveness to affluent class of society. However, there has been a gradual recovery in the market in the last decade. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements and new product launches by major players operating in the market are expected to create lucrative opportunities.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2020, garnering 89% of the global snowmobile market. Europe, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030 other provinces studied in the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

The global snowmobile market size has been segmented on the basis of displacement type, engine type, distribution channel, and region. By displacement type, the market is segmented into <500 CC, 500 CC to 800 CC, and 800 CC & above. By engine type, it is segmented into two stroke engine and four stroke engine. By distribution channel, it is segmented into offline and online. By region, the global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By displacement type, the <500 CC segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on engine type, the four-stroke engine segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

On the basis of distribution channel, the online segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Delivery Robot Market -

On-demand Logistics Market -

Freight forwarding Market -



David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 18007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other